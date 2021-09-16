Esp: Griezmann causes clash at Atlético

Substituting against FC Porto on Wednesday night (0-0), Antoine Griezmann did not allow Atlético de Madrid to win despite coming into play.

The French international would have liked to be the savior of Atlético de Madrid in this first day of the Champions League, this was ultimately not the case. Substitute at kick-off, Antoine Griezmann replaced Joao Felix on the hour mark, but failed to force FC Porto’s lock. Upon his entry, the Frenchman even received numerous whistles from his own Atlético de Madrid supporters at Wanda Metropolitano. A little bronca that was not really appreciated by Diego Simeone, who raised the tone with his supporters so that this situation “Unhealthy” comes to an end. According to the Argentinian coach of Atlético, it is urgent that the supporters of the Colchoneros be behind Antoine Griezmann.





Simeone tackles Atlético supporters

“They make a whole film of this situation and make it unhealthy, whereas for us it is important to have recovered an extraordinary footballer like him, of which we will be able to benefit” launched Diego Simeone, quite annoyed at the microphone of Movistar + after Atlético de Madrid’s draw against Portuguese FC Porto, before continuing. “I hope he can respond on the pitch to people who criticize him. He has a challenge, he has to win back the supporters after what happened ”. Still, the supporters of Atlético de Madrid have obviously not digested the departure of Griezmann to FC Barcelona two years ago, and even less all the staging developed by the world champion to make the buzz at this time. of her career. It remains to be seen if Griezmann and the fans of Atlético, who had a very strong relationship before the departure of the Mâconais, will resume the thread of their love story …