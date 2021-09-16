Europa League: OM and OL to enchant, ASM to revive … Presentation and probable lines – Football

In a good dynamic in Ligue 1, Olympique de Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais will try to confirm this Thursday in the Europa League, respectively against Lokomotiv Moscow and Glasgow Rangers. Conversely, AS Monaco, opposed Sturm Graz, will seek to revive after a sluggish start to the season.

The Marseillais are in good shape at the start of the season.

After Lille and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively hooked by Wolfsburg (0-0) and Bruges (1-1), in the Champions League, the first day of the group stage of the Europa League will take place this Thursday with the French clubs compete: Olympique de Marseille, Olympique Lyonnais and AS Monaco.

Author of an excellent start to the season, the club phocen will be expected at the turn on the lawn of Lokomotiv Moscow from 6:45 pm to launch its European campaign in a group E relieved (Galatasaray and Lazio Rome).

OM want to play hard

After a full match on the lawn of Monaco (2-0) on Saturday in L1, Marseille will try to ride on this positive dynamic by ideally launching its adventure in C3 despite a complicated trip to Russia. In any case, despite the excitement of the matches, the Olympian coach Jorge Sampaoli intends to play this competition thoroughly.

Its important to me. We will play against different teams that we are not used to facing, it will be important for this group, for the club’s influence. You will have to give your best in a difficult group, said the Argentine technician. Currently undefeated in the league (4 wins and 3 draws), the Russian club will not however represent an easy opponent. But OM, with its recent performances, seems able to continue on its spear.

The probable composition of the two teams:

Lokomotiv Moscow: Gilherme (c) – Zhivogliadov, Jedvaj, Pablo, Rybus – Jemaletdinov, Barinov, Kulikov, Ribtchinsky – Kamano, Smolov.

Olympic Marseille : Lopez – Saliba, Balerdi, Peres – Lirola, Rongier, Kamara (c), Guendouzi – nder, Harit, Dieng.

OL are better

For its part, Olympique Lyonnais will also have a difficult trip on the Glasgow Rangers pitch at 9 p.m. After a very sluggish start to the year, the Gones have shown a better face in recent weeks with two straight wins in Ligue 1. Progress is confirmed on this fine poster for Lyon coach Peter Bosz.

On our side, we must progress in defense, but not only. In this area, it was already better against Strasbourg. We were also more interesting in the dry cleaners and in our way of staying compact. Our ambition is to win every game. To go far in this competition, we have to play well and win matches because if you win but you don’t play well, you won’t. We must progress in our game, even if I think we are on the right track, analyzed the Dutchman. A challenge all the same not easy against the current leader of the Scottish Championship (4 wins and 1 draw). A match that risks setting the tone for OL’s adventure in C3 in a group A completed by Brondby and Sparta Prague.

The probable composition of the two teams:

Glasgow Rangers: McGregor – Tavernier (c), Goldson, Balogun, Barisic – Aribo, Davis, Kamara – Roofe, Morelos, Kent.





Olympique Lyonnais: Lopes – Gusto, Denayer, Diomand, Emerson – Guimaraes, Caqueret – Paqueta, Aouar (c), Toko-Ekambi – Slimani.

ASM wants to move forward …

Unlike the two Olympian teams, AS Monaco is going through a delicate period. After the failure during the Champions League play-offs, the Principality club has struggled to regain its best level and has just experienced a difficult match against OM (0-2). Against Sturm Graz at the Stade Louis II at 9 p.m., Mongolian coach Niko Kovac is hoping to take advantage of this game to restart the machine.

First of all, I hope that we will win the game. We’re showing two faces this season, that’s what we owe. In Ligue 1, we don’t play like we play in Europe, and Thursday it’s a European match, against a good team. We will have to show our face from last season and qualifying matches for the Champions League, warned the Croatian. On paper, ASM has ample means to regain confidence against the current runner-up to RB Salzburg in the Austrian league (4 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeat). And the victory seems almost imperative in a pool B composed of Real Sociedad and PSVEindhoven.

The probable composition of the two teams:

AS Monaco: Nbel – Aguilar, Maripan, Badiashile – Martins, Fofana, Tchouamni, Henrique – Volland, Ben Yedder (c), Golovin.

Sturm Graz: Siebenhandl – Jger, Affengruber, Wthrich, Dante – Hierlnder (c), Ljubic, Kuen – Sarkaria – Jantscher, Yeboah.

