Europa League: the club will receive an additional bonus of € 3.9m

UEFA will pay a bonus for the UEFA club coefficient over 10 years. Olympique Lyonnais will pocket an additional € 3.9m in addition to € 3.63m for qualifying for the group stage of the Europa League.
In addition to the amount of € 3.63m allocated for qualifying for the group stage of the Europa League this season, Olympique Lyonnais will also pocket an additional € 3.9m. A sum corresponding to a bonus paid by UEFA for the UEFA club coefficient over 10 years, indicates The Sport Business Observatory, this Thursday. Also entered in C3 this season, Marseille will receive a bonus of € 3.3m and Monaco of € 2.8m.
€ 8.6m for the winner of the Europa League
This season, in the event of a final victory in the Europa League, the winner of this competition will receive € 8.6m, an identical sum for the winner of the Champions League. On the other hand, the difference between these two competitions is made during the previous rounds since a place in the final of the C3 ensures 4.6M € while in C1, the UEFA pays 15.5 M € to the finalists. A place in the last four of the Europa League earns € 2.8 million against € 12.5 million in the Champions League.
⚽️ #EuropaLeague : This is the amount that each team will receive under the criterion “UEFA club coefficient index over 10 years”.
Side 🇫🇷, the#OL will receive 3.9 M €,#OM (3.3 M €) and#ASM (2.8 M €).
To this amount is already added the € 3.63 million linked to the qualification for the 🏆 pic.twitter.com/e7kIbnNAZ2
– Sport Business Observatory (@Obs_Sport_Biz) September 16, 2021