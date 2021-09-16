Europa League: the club will receive an additional bonus of € 3.9m

UEFA will pay a bonus for the UEFA club coefficient over 10 years. Olympique Lyonnais will pocket an additional € 3.9m in addition to € 3.63m for qualifying for the group stage of the Europa League.

In addition to the amount of € 3.63m allocated for qualifying for the group stage of the Europa League this season, Olympique Lyonnais will also pocket an additional € 3.9m. A sum corresponding to a bonus paid by UEFA for the UEFA club coefficient over 10 years, indicates The Sport Business Observatory, this Thursday. Also entered in C3 this season, Marseille will receive a bonus of € 3.3m and Monaco of € 2.8m.

€ 8.6m for the winner of the Europa League

This season, in the event of a final victory in the Europa League, the winner of this competition will receive € 8.6m, an identical sum for the winner of the Champions League. On the other hand, the difference between these two competitions is made during the previous rounds since a place in the final of the C3 ensures 4.6M € while in C1, the UEFA pays 15.5 M € to the finalists. A place in the last four of the Europa League earns € 2.8 million against € 12.5 million in the Champions League.



