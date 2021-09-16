EXCLUDED. Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert: how the tribute to Johnny created tensions in their relationship

Tuesday September 14 in Paris, Jalil Lespert surprised his companion Laeticia Hallyday by landing unexpectedly at the tribute paid to Johnny Hallyday. A surprise that did not have the desired effect on his beautiful, who did not hesitate to tell her …

Trouble in paradise ? After months of preparation, Laeticia Hallyday attended, this Tuesday, September 14 in Paris, the inauguration of the Johnny Hallyday esplanade as well as a tribute concert in honor of Taulier, who died on December 5, 2017 in Marnes-la-Coquette. But while Laeticia thought she would only share this moment with her daughters, Jade, 17, and Joy, 13, the rocker’s widow was surprised to see her new darling land, Jalil Lespert. Filming in Romania for a few days, the 45-year-old director has taken a little break to come and support his fiancée, revealed Close in its latest issue. Unfortunately, his good intentions did not have the desired effect …

Upon his arrival at the former Palais omnisports de Paris-Berçy, where Johnny gave 101 concerts during his career, Jalil Lespert drew the sidelong glances of Taulier fans, who did not welcome the presence of the one who “replaced” Johnny in Laeticia’s heart. “Is he there?” some were surprised, while others hooted unreservedly this new darling they are struggling to accept. Uncomfortable, Laeticia asked Jalil to stay behind, and made sure that he was not too close enough to her during the concert organized at the AccorHotels Arena. A way of sticking to the two essential principles that she mentioned recently in the columns of the Parisian : “don’t betray johnny” and “do not go too fast“.

Tensions in the Arena stands

Unfortunately, being sidelined in this way did not please the director of Versailles. Still according to Closer, Jalil ended up winning alongside Laeticia during the concert entitled “That I love you“, to the point of attracting the wrath of his beautiful. Although madly in love with Jalil Lespert, Laeticia Hallyday has always underlined the strength of her feelings for Johnny. Jalil would therefore have touched a sensitive point? One thing is certain , a focus is needed within the couple …

