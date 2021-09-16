Faroe Islands: more than 1,400 dolphins shot dead in controversial traditional hunt

INDIGNATION – In a single day, more than a thousand dolphins were killed Sunday, September 12 in the Faroe Islands, during a traditional hunt, “the grind”, which has since been the subject of strong criticism.

The environmental NGO Sea Shepherd denounced a “barbaric practice“,”a crime against the living“. The local government for its part defends an ancestral tradition. Last Sunday in the Faroe Islands, a Danish autonomous territory located in the North Sea, 1,423 white-sided dolphins were put to death, a massacre of unusual magnitude that aroused emotion and indignation. “There is no doubt that whale hunting in the Faroe Islands is a dramatic sight for those unaccustomed to hunting and slaughtering mammals. These hunts are nevertheless well organized and fully regulated.“, assured AFP a spokesperson for the government of Torshavn, the capital of the islands.

The “grind” Where “grindadrap“consists, by encircling them, in cornering with boats a school of small cetaceans in a bay. They then fall into the hands of fishermen who have remained ashore, who kill them with knives. Usually, the hunted animals are pilot dolphins, also called pilot whales. But this weekend, white-sided dolphins, which are also allowed to be hunted, were caught in this way in a fjord near Skala, in the center of the archipelago. “We don’t have a tradition of hunting these mammals, there are usually a few in the hunt, but we don’t normally kill that many.“, explained a journalist of the local public television station KVF, Hallur av Rana. According to him, never has such an important catch been carried out in the archipelago.

“It took a long time to kill them all”

International mail reports that among the organizers of the grind, some feel that things did not go as they should have. Heri Petersen, who chairs the hunting association in the bay where the massacre took place, and who says to himself “appalled by what happened“, thus declared that”far too many dolphins had been herded into the bay, with too few people on the beach to kill them, prolonging their agony“. Photos showing more than a thousand bloodied cetaceans on the beach drew widespread criticism. “Seems pretty extreme and it took a while to kill them all when usually it’s pretty fast“, added Hallur av Rana, noting that 53% of the population of the archipelago was opposed to fishing for this species but that the Faroese did not in any way consider giving up the grind, a sustainable hunting system according to the Faroese authorities. .

Read also

According to local estimates, there are around 100,000 pilot whales in the waters around the archipelago, which has a population of around 50,000. In 2020, some 600 cetaceans had been killed. The product of this fishery is not marketed but used for its meat.

LCI writing with AFP

On the same subject

The most read articles LIVE – Vaccination obligation: around “3000 suspensions” of unvaccinated staff since Wednesday Rains and thunderstorms: 9 dead by drowning Wednesday in the south of France LIVE – Thunderstorms and floods: no more department in orange vigilance Deprived Briton who joined ISIS in Syria begs UK to let her in LIVE – Successful takeoff for SpaceX’s first tourist space mission

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.