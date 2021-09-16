Feeling threatened, musicians in Kabul flee by abandoning their instruments

When the Taliban entered Kabul in mid-August, Bahar and the other musicians of the National Institute of Music of Afghanistan (Anim) found themselves faced with a difficult dilemma: stay and risk retaliation, or flee by abandoning their instruments. .

“We all fled. We fled, leaving the instruments at the institute”, remembers the viola player, interviewed by AFP. The fear was enormous for Bahar, 18, who felt doubly targeted. During their first reign, between 1996 and 2001, fundamentalists banned music, and women did not have access to education.

“I felt like I had lost a member of my family”, Bahar remembers, referring to his viola. Especially since the young woman arrived at the Anim directly from the orphanage where she had grown up. His string instrument was his “best friend”, she admits. “When I entered (at the institute, editor’s note), my stress decreased, because music is food for the soul and I saw that come true”, she hisses, asking not to use her real name to protect herself.

“I feel extremely peaceful when I play the viola, especially in the girls’ orchestra.” Her talent also served as her passport: Bahar has performed in India, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan. Since knowing that the Taliban are occupying the institute, and using its rooms as dormitories, Bahar says she has “the impression of no longer living”. “Physically, I am alive, but the Taliban took away my soul”, she sobs.

The Taliban have yet to announce an official music policy since establishing their government, but they have vowed to rule the country according to their strict interpretation of Sharia law. “Music is forbidden by Islam”, their spokesperson Zabihullah Mudjahid told the American daily at the end of August New York Times. “We hope we can persuade people not to do this stuff, rather than pressurize them.”

During a visit to the Anim by AFP, a mixed establishment – which the Islamists also forbid – the chatter and bickering of young Taliban soldiers replaced the melodies. Armed guards rock their Kalashnikovs in the quiet courtyard, shaded by trees whose trunks are painted with treble clefs.





A Taliban shows AFP a reserve of intact instruments left behind, when rumors said they had been destroyed. The leaders of the movement ordered him to protect them, he says. On shelves, trumpets, saxophones and flutes are stacked opposite violins and other violas in their cases. Dozens of drums are also stored, as well as a dozen traditional Afghan instruments. The rehearsal rooms are all equipped with a keyboard or a piano.

Awa, a 28-year-old guitarist, is however not reassured. He who had instruments all over his room in Kabul has now destroyed almost all traces of his musical career, except for his favorite guitar, he told AFP. The Kabul University graduate, who teaches lessons at Anim, has stopped posting his lessons on his YouTube channel. It also no longer responds to queries on social networks.

He, who has performed with some of Afghanistan’s biggest stars, is now worried about the safety of his family if the Taliban recognizes him. “It is natural that you are afraid if you are involved in music in Afghanistan. Sooner or later the Taliban will attack musicians.”, says Awa, who also testifies under a pseudonym.

At the end of August, a folk singer was shot dead in the south of the country. The darkest rumors undermine the morale of Afghan artists every day. “Since their arrival, life has been hell. We had big dreams, but now our ambitions no longer exist”, Awa laments.

By silencing musicians and depriving children of the opportunity to play an instrument, the Taliban “pave the way for the disappearance of Afghanistan’s rich musical heritage”, says Ahmad Sarmast, the founder of Anim, a refugee in Australia. But he wants to keep the hope that the Taliban have changed. He wrote to the leaders of the movement to advocate for access to music, especially for children. “I hope they will allow us to continue doing our work, for the benefit of the Afghan people.”