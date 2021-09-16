Ferrari, 14 years of waiting but the hope Leclerc: “It took 5 years for Schumacher to be champion”

Much to his chagrin, Ferrari watched another team win, at Monza. One more. Since Sebastian Vettel’s last victory in Singapore in 2019, the Scuderia has witnessed in turn the Grand Prix successes of Mercedes and Red Bull of course, but also AlphaTauri, Racing Point, Alpine and therefore its former historic rival McLaren, on Sunday.

The gauge reduced to 50% did not help the Italian team to feel the crowd of great days behind it, and it is in a sparse “Temple of speed”, far from the effusions of 2019 for the triumph of Charles Leclerc that the red people experienced this new disillusionment. “There was passion at Monza on Sunday, assures the Italian journalist Cristiano Chiavegato, emblematic figure of the paddock which covered Formula 1 for four decades for La Stampa. There were a lot of young people, not a lot of old ones because they knew there was no possibility of winning. They also perhaps preferred the caution due to the pandemic and they watched the Grand Prix at home. Sky provides fantastic Formula 1 coverage in Italy. “

And to come to the underlying reasons. “Ferrari fell behind with the engine in 2019, continues our Italian colleague, with reference to the rectifications imposed by the International Automobile Federation, which had suspected the Maranello block of outperforming thanks to a trick found in an at least “gray” area of ​​the regulations. Having to change the engine lost a lot of power. On Sunday at Monza, Ferrari still lacked top speed because of that. There are only a few tracks they can compete on, and people are religiously waiting for the Scuderia to get back on track. The tifosi are basing their hopes in the next technical regulation… ” Who will take the turn of the ground effect cars.

An engine development to come but “not sufficient”

We should not forget that the Monegasque did not start from pole position at home following a crash in qualifying last May. He had a good chance of winning, and we might not be making this sad observation.

The elastic game will therefore continue until the end of the championship in the hunting peloton, behind the Mercedes and Red Bull, and too often the McLaren and the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly to the taste of the transalpine supporters. This is no consolation, but Ferrari has seen others as a pioneering team in the World Championship. And history is an eternal restart.

“Mattia Binotto said they will be fine in terms of engine next year, but they don’t know if the others will have taken a step too, continues Cristiano Chiavegato. There will be an evolution by the end of the year, but not enough to catch up with Mercedes or Honda. “

The brand does not really help itself either by making an image with Alfa Romeo, by technically supporting Haas and by training its young hopeful Mick Schumacher. “Ferrari supplies its engines to two teams which are not competitive at all and that does not help, notes our colleague. Unlike Mercedes with Aston Martin and McLaren, and Williams who has made good progress. And even Alpine is getting stronger. “

Charles Leclerc? “We are ready to love it”

But the Reparto Corsica de Maranello will soon be equipped with enviable equipment. The new simulator will be commissioned in a few days, in a brand new factory. In short, real assets for “to return to the battle”, because Ferrari has always prided itself on doing everything under its roof and that is played out at all levels. Testing prohibited during the season, this new ban installed between the premises of Sports Management and the Fiorano track, the result of two years of work represents a “generational leap” in the matter and will still allow us to “turn” and develop the next “rossa” which is codenamed “project 674”.

The wait could still go on but it has long been seen as inevitable because the yin of success and the yang of failure are part of the game. “The tifosi are used to being patient, recalls Cristiano Chiavegato. They have already waited 21 years between the title of Jody Scheckter in 1979 and that of Michael Schumacher in 2000. “ The title of Kimi Räikkönen still dates back to 2007, and since then the Emilian firm has worn out two multiple world champions, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel.





It is up to young Charles Leclerc to take up the challenge now. Trained at the Ferrari Drivers Academy, he arouses enormous hopes. A growing passion, real, above all, because the native of Monte-Carlo has already said that if he had not been Monegasque, he would be Italian. With two victories in his first season and nine pole positions on the clock, he has already been adopted. But more is needed. “We are waiting to see what he will do, says Pino Allievi, another great reference in the written press in Italy. He is hired until 2024, he speaks Italian very well, he has integrated very well into the Italian mentality. We are ready to love it. But for that, he needs to deliver results. “

Binotto’s authority in question

And as for the other pilots, the former journalist at the Gazzetta dello sport saw some in the red suit. And little touch the hearts. “The drivers who have been the most loved are those who have won the least: Clay Regazzoni, Jean Alesi, Gilles Villeneuve, he explains. Michael Schumacher has garnered a lot of respect. He had a good feeling with the Italians, but there was never the great love that there was for our Jean Alesi. “

Ferrari is a brand apart, unique, because the tifosi have always surrounded it with a certain romanticism. Far from what is happening behind the scenes and at the Maranello factory, where successes are prepared as much as setbacks, because maintaining the balance between often strong personalities in offices and workshops is a complex alchemy. Cristiano Chiavegato thus reveals an unknown side of the red house, which regularly defends itself against a part of itself: “At Ferrari, at all times, there have always been people from outside. There is not a single force that works for Formula 1 but groups that fight internally, and it does not work. The main problem is that engineers were born at Ferrari and started their careers there like Mattia Binotto (the current director) 25 years ago. He is the leader but he has colleagues born with him. And some people think he doesn’t have the power to change the people in place. In addition, foreigners are paid much more than those who started at Ferrari. They will not be able to catch up with them in terms of salary. There is competition between these groups, we don’t talk about it a lot but it’s a problem. “

In the same way as across the Channel, it is difficult to be accepted by the English. “Despite everything, the atmosphere is very good, cut Pino Allievi, who hopes that 2022 will add a new chapter to a dotted epic. Otherwise, it’s going to be a new crisis that will last a few years. “

Reinforcements from Mercedes and Red Bull

However, the harm is not to be looked for very far. “Ferrari has changed president three times in four years, remarks Pino Allievi. To win in Formula 1, you have to have the stability of the men, the technicians, the pilots. Ferrari is not yet stabilized. We need to strengthen the aerodynamics department, they have problems with the engine. They are not ready to win this year and their car is 80% that of last year, which was not competitive. This year they are working for 2022. You have to be a little optimistic because Ferrari also has very good drivers. “

“We must not forget that, even with his organization of Jean Todt, it took Ferrari five years to win the World Championship with Michael Schumacher, continues Pino Allievi. Of course, the goal is to imitate this organization. But a lot has changed. Marchionne (who died in 2018) steered Ferrari towards a very Italian policy. He had to do this, because he had no other choice in terms of applicants abroad. I think Ferrari will strengthen a lot at the end of the year with technicians from Mercedes and Red Bull, who are currently respecting a period of non-activity. They haven’t talked a lot about these recruitments but I know they will come. “

In his attitude, Charles Leclerc has everything to become the champion of the future designated by Ferrari. “Charles Leclerc is a very special youngster with a big heart, and technically very strong. And he thinks he is extending his contract until 2026”, breathes Cristiano Chiavegato. The Monegasque must have good reasons to believe in it.

