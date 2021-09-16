financial jackpot guaranteed thanks to the C1 even in the event of elimination

Zapping Eleven Mondial Eleven of dreams: the selection of Dinor

It’s the kind of thing that allows Paris Saint-Germain to breathe financially. Pointed out for its spending for several seasons, the capital club has also been able to develop its image, through its results, but also through the highly media players it has managed to hire. This allows Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Leonardo to advance serenely in this new 2021-2022 edition of the Champions League with a minimum jackpot of 70 million euros already insured.

Indeed, as revealed by the Sport Business Observatory, the C1 participation bonus is already in the order of 15.64 million euros. A sum already acquired (in total 500 million divided equally to the 32 clubs). Then comes the case of performance bonuses. If Paris Saint-Germain collapses and loses its six games, it will not touch any and will miss 930,000 euros per draw, 2.8 million euros per victory.

Then, the UEFA ranking, PSG is 7th, provides a bonus of 29.56 million euros. Finally, the market shares linked to the value of the TV rights of each team, and shared with the other teams in the same country, are calculated according to the results. The worst scenario for the Parisians would want an exit from the pools and Lille in the final. This would still offer 25.63 million euros. Everything adds up, this represents 70.83 million euros in the worst case. An amount which can therefore only increase in the event of a draw or a victory, a qualification for the 8th …





