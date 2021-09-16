Find out why Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been the laughing stock of social networks for several hours!

The American magazine “Time” unveiled the list of the 100 most influential personalities in the world. Among the many personalities, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are part of the ranking. Yesterday, on social networks, the front page of the new number was posted by the magazine.

We can see the Duke of Sussex, all dressed in black, putting his hand on the shoulder of his wife, dressed in white. A photo that caused a reaction on Twitter. “They had a heavy hand on Photoshop for that one”, loose a user. Another adds: “I thought it was a parody account, then I saw that it was the official account.” A surfer wonders if Harry knelt down to be at the same height as his wife.





The magazine distinguishes in an Icons category, the tennis player Naomi Osaka, the Russian opponent Alexeï Navalny and the singer Britney Spears. Among the “pioneers” appear singer Billie Eilish, environmental lawyer Roger Cox and fashion designer Aurora James, who has just made a name for herself thanks to her “Tax the rich” dress (“Taxez les rich “) worn by left-wing US Democratic Party figure Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the MET gala on Monday night in New York.

The category of political leaders covers a very broad spectrum: from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to Donald Trump and Fox News host Tucker Carlson in the United States; from the new WTO Director General, Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar.

