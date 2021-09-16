five people drowned dead, carried away by the strong swell

The sea has already swept away five people this Wednesday, September 15 on the Hérault coast. The firefighters went out about fifteen times this afternoon on the beaches of Hérault, but the five people could not be saved. The victims are rather old according to the first elements.

They did not know how to resist the strong current which pulled them out to sea or to the bottom. This current was caused by the strong swell, linked to the thunderstorms that the department has suffered in recent days and in particular led to recent disasters in the Gard. “The currents do not seem very violent, but in reality lead both to the bottom and to the sea. You have to systematically fight to get back to the beach, which easily exhausts“, explains Aurélien Manenc, Lieutenant-Colonel professional firefighter of Sdis34.





According to our colleagues from Midi-Free, another person is still missing and two others are injured. The water was around 24 degrees and it was very beautiful this Wednesday afternoon, hence high frequentation of the beaches on the Hérault coast. Vigilance remains in place for locals and holidaymakers.

The editorial staff recommends you