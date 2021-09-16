five questions on the death of the head of the Islamic State group in the Great Sahara killed by French forces

“This is another major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel.” Late in the evening of Wednesday, September 15, Emmanuel Macron announced, on Twitter, the death of one of the most powerful terrorists in the Sahel, the head of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (EIGS) group, Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui.

The latter was killed in August by French forces, engaged in Operation Barkhane, following a strike carried out on the common borders of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

1 What is the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara?

The EIGS was created in May 2015 by Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui. This jihadist armed group is considered, along with the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM), affiliated with Al-Qaeda, to be responsible for most of the attacks in the “three borders” region, a vast space with vague contours straddling Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

The EIGS carried out deadly attacks targeting soldiers but also civilians, recalled the Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, during a press conference on Thursday.

Eight soldiers, including four Americans from special forces and four Nigeriens, were targeted in a deadly attack in October 2017. They were killed in an ambush in Tongo Tongo, near Mali, in southwestern Niger. EIGS also carried out a series of attacks on military bases in Mali and Niger in late 2019.

More recently, on August 9, 2020, in Niger, the head of the EIGS ordered the assassination of six French aid workers and their Nigerien guide and driver. This attack against members of the NGO Acted aroused great emotion in France and Niger, which was then classified in the red zone, i.e. “formally discouraged” to travelers, with the exception of the capital Niamey, by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

2 Why was Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui a priority target?

Self-proclaimed Emir of the Sahelian branch of ISIS, Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi had been designated as the priority enemy in the Sahel, during the G5 Sahel summit in Pau (Pyrénées-Atlantiques), in January 2020.

Born in the 1970s in Western Sahara, Adnan Abou Walid Al-Sahraoui was member of the Saharawi independence movement Front Polisario. He then moved to Mali, around 2010, where he became radicalized and participated in the creation of the Movement for Uniqueness and Jihad in West Africa (Mujao), an Islamist group close to Al-Qaeda. , report The world.

A dissident, he ended up founding his own group, the EIGS, in 2015 and became the first jihadist leader in the Sahel to swear allegiance to the Islamic State group. Hunted by the Barkhane force soldiers, he was a key target. “It has literally sowed terror for years in the Sahel, especially in this region of the three borders straddling Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso”, has recalled journalist Omar Ouahmane, Radio France correspondent for Africa, on France Inter (2 min), Thursday.

3 What do we know about the circumstances of his death?

“Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui, the head of the EIGS, succumbed to injuries caused by an Operation Barkhane strike in August 2021 “, said the Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, during her press conference.

She also recalled that the death of “Islamic State’s number one in the Sahel” came after “eighteen months of constant effort “ against this terrorist organization “which is the emanation of Daesh in the Sahel”.

The Barkhane force “had managed to identify several places of interest where [le chef de l’EIGS] was likely to be holed up, thanks to a long-term intelligence maneuver and thanks to several operations to capture combatants close to Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui “, she detailed. In July, Florence Parly announced the death or capture of several high-ranking EIGS executives by force Barkhane and its partners.

“In mid-August, we made the decision to launch an operation targeting these places, it is in this context that air strikes were carried out and that one of them reached its target”, specified the minister.

4 What is the impact of this operation on this terrorist group?

In the wake of the presidential announcement, the Minister of the Armed Forces welcomed “this long-term hunt” conducted by the military and intelligence officers. “It is a decisive blow against this terrorist group. Our fight continues “, she pointed out on Twitter.

During her press conference, Florence Parly claimed that the death ofAdnan Abu Walid al-Sahraoui wore “a decisive blow to Daesh’s command in the Sahel and to its cohesion. Because the EIGS will have difficulty replacing its emir with another figure of its stature. “

“This group is beheaded in its organization. It is now important, especially in Niger, that state actors can take back the land that was thus abandoned and left behind. [au] EI group “, commented Jean-Yves Le Drian on franceinfo.

5 What are France’s objectives in the Sahel now?

The announcement of the death of the head of the EIGS comes as France reorganizes its troops on Sahelian terrain. Operation Barkhane, the largest French military operation abroad, launched seven years ago in the Sahel and in which 50 French people lost their lives, is due to end in a few months.

Emmanuel Macron announced in June a reduction of the French presence in the region in favor of a tightened device, refocused on counterterrorism operations and combat support for local armies, around an international alliance involving Europeans .

Thus, the number of French troops deployed in the Sahel should increase from more than 5,000 soldiers currently to 2,500 or 3,000 by 2023, following a vast reorganization started in recent weeks.

This withdrawal makes the Malians fear the worst, who fear the resumption of power by the jihadists in certain regions, in a scenario similar to that of Afghanistan. However, Florence Parly assured Thursday that “We are not leaving Mali, we are adapting our military system. Our fight continues.”

Still, this news comes in a tense context between Paris and the junta in power in Bamako, which plans to conclude a contract with the sulphurous Russian paramilitary company Wagner. A deployment of these mercenaries would be “incompatible” with the maintenance of French troops in Mali, Jean-Yves Le Drian warned on Tuesday.