Foot OM – PSG will not like, Javier Tebas makes OM dream

Like Jaume Roures (boss of Mediapro), Pablo Longoria was auditioned at the National Assembly as part of the information mission on TV rights in sport.

At the helm of Olympique de Marseille for less than six months, Pablo Longoria is already a very popular man in the French football landscape. It must be said that when the Spanish president of OM speaks, he is often captivating and is never stingy with proposals. A few weeks ago, his words about the training of players and coaches in France had caused a lot of reaction. This time, the boss of Olympique de Marseille was softer. But his proposals, especially about the DNCG, whose financial control of clubs must be even stricter according to him, will again be debated.

I say it without irony, in 6 months Longoria has done more for French football than some in 20 years. A chance. https://t.co/bo96WsJwm1 – Thibaud Leplat (@tleplat) September 16, 2021

The La Liga model makes him dream

“We have to look at the legal structures. It is important to have strong governance at the level of the League, because it is the vehicle for making reforms in football. We need to have stronger economic control, with fixed rules for clubs. I am in favor of economic control within the National Leagues. Control of La Liga is more important than financial fair play a priori and not a posteriori. I am more in favor of prevention than repression ” launched the boss of the Olympique de Marseille, who also mentioned the main theme of his hearing before the National Assembly, namely television rights. An essential subject after the Mediapro fiasco, which is close to the heart of President Longoria.





He is above the game. And from far away. – Thibaud Leplat (@tleplat) September 16, 2021

“If I compare compared to Spain or Italy, it is more difficult to access football in France. After last weekend’s multiplex in L1, I tried to see as any enthusiast the ‘highlights’ of the different matches. But I had a hard time finding it. We have to make it more visible ” deplores Pablo Longoria, who compares France with two countries in which he has worked in the past. “Sport, and football in particular, must adapt to this transformation, to the transition from traditional television to OTT. There are always the (traditional) supporters, the loyalists of a club, but there are also the consumers of three minutes. Thursday we are going to play a Europa League game against Lokomotiv Moscow. I consider that the people who will watch this entire match are Moscow supporters or OM supporters. Anyone else who wants to watch the Europa League tomorrow will look at the multiplex to see all the goals ”. A speech which allows in any case to shake a French football which clearly seeks its place on many levels, behind the locomotive PSG often difficult to follow.