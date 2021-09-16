Foot PSG – PSG: Fiasco in Belgium, 5 players accused

PSG disappointed Belgium a lot this Wednesday evening, with a 1-1 draw which highlights the first major weaknesses. We should not waste time correcting all this, and waking up the players who did not respond.

After a start to the season already marked by a huge disappointment in the Champions Trophy, PSG had offered themselves a quiet first month in Ligue 1. Everything is brutally called into question. Usually, an away draw in the Champions League is not a catastrophic result, but Paris SG’s performance on Wednesday night in Bruges is still a huge disappointment. First of all because, in a raised pool where Manchester City and RB Leipzig appear, every point can count at the end of the 6th day. And there are two lost units. Then because the Paris SG made such a noise in the transfer window this summer, that it seemed difficult to see the formation of Bruges, as determined and playful as it is, stealing the limelight from the Parisian stars. And yet, the copy made by the players of Mauricio Pochettino is particularly disappointing, with an obvious collective bankruptcy in the revival and offensive animation, but also worrying individual performances, even if it is only the beginning of the season.

In the post-match, five “culprits” were thus designated, and these players clearly did not score points in the eyes of the followers of PSG, and probably their coach Mauricio Pochettino. It is first of all a Leandro paredes lost in front of the defense, with technical errors, mistakes and waste, as well as, to top it off, always a little nervousness. The Argentine, who has the huge advantage of being as close to Messi as Neymar, will still have to question himself if he wants to continue to have his place when Verratti and Gueye are back. Behind, the troubleshooting ofAbdou Diallo seems to have ended in Bruges, knowing that the full-back has shown his limits both offensively and defensively in this match, especially compared to the thunderous entry into play from Nuno Mendes.





A problem with Neymar?

In a more offensive sector, the announced festival did not take place, and there were those who did not seem to want or to be able. Neymar worried everyone with a form far from optimal, a kidney stroke that has completely disappeared and a presence in the last 20 meters almost invisible. The Brazilian has clearly struggled to find his place, since he is no longer the hub of the Parisian game. And what about the newcomers, Julian Draxler and Mauro icardi were particularly singled out for their lack of envy. The German hardly ever threw himself forward to try to link the middle and the attack, while the Argentinian allowed himself to be nonchalant in some interesting situations, in the end completely missed. At a time when Mbappé is struggling to go through matches without a physical glitch, Icardi will also have to wake up if he does not want to suffer the lightning strike of the supporters very quickly.