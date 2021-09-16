Foot PSG – PSG: Mbappé at Real, a coup de theater at 80 million

In: PSG.

Free in a year, Kylian Mbappé requires an exit voucher in the event of an offer of up to 80 million from Real Madrid to extend to PSG.

The situation is tense between Kylian Mbappé and Paris Saint-Germain. And for good reason, the club of the French capital purely and simply refused to sell its striker to Real Madrid in the home stretch of the transfer window this summer. The Merengue club had however risen to more than 180 million euros, a sum never offered on the transfer market for a player at the end of his contract in a year. Qatar remains convinced that it is possible to convince Kylian Mbappé to extend in order to avoid absolute catastrophe, that is to say a departure for zero euros in a year. According to Todo Fichajes, Kylian Mbappé is not closed to the idea of ​​extending so that PSG receives money on his transfer.





Qatar rejects Mbappé’s demands

The French team striker, however, wishes to benefit from an exit voucher in the event of an offer of between 80 and 100 million euros from Real Madrid. Release clauses are prohibited in France but the Kylian Mbappé clan requires a clause signed under private signature so that the French can leave Paris SG if Real Madrid returns to the charge. A request that Real Madrid simply do not want to hear about. And for good reason, the media understands that the Paris SG wants to extend Kylian Mbappé in the long term with if possible an extension of three to five years, without having in return the obligation to grant him an exit voucher. Negotiations are therefore blocked for the moment between PSG and Kylian Mbappé, whose future could well be written at Real Madrid with a signing as a free player from January …