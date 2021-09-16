Football England – MU: Cristiano Ronaldo makes an unexpected first victim

Big blow of the summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo inevitably becomes the star of Manchester United again, which would not please everyone in the locker room. Among the dissatisfied, his Portuguese compatriot Bruno Fernandes would have a hard time losing his status.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned. At the age of 36, Cristiano Ronaldo will not chain matches every three days. The Manchester United striker will be spared. And this regardless of his incredible physical condition. However, for major meetings, it is the Portuguese who should start in a rush, as in the Champions League match lost against Young Boys Bern (2-1) on Tuesday. His five-time Ballon d’Or status makes him the new star of the squad, which would not appeal to everyone internally.





Indeed, the Spanish media Diariogol, which understands that all the Mancunian attackers feel threatened by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, indicates that Bruno Fernandes is the most disappointed of all. The two Portuguese do not evolve in the same position. But the playmaker would believe that his compatriot steals the show and would not live with this situation, like Paulo Dybala at Juventus Turin a few years before. Moreover, while their relationship is not bad, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes would not be friends.

A simple bluff?

The source also underlines their lack of automatic selection, hence the status of substitute for the attacking midfielder. This is why the latter would have decided to stop negotiations for a contract extension, preferring now to consider a departure. The information is obviously to be taken with great caution. For starters, Bruno Fernandes had boasted of playing an agent role to lure CR7 to Manchester United. As for their agreement, his magnificent assist for Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday is enough to remove doubts. The rumor therefore resembles a blow of pressure on its leaders in full negotiation.