For the last time, Emmanuel Macron receives Angela Merkel at the Élysée

THE END – This Thursday, the President of the Republic will receive the German Chancellor for the last time at the Élysée Palace, as she is preparing to leave power.

A farewell between two heads of state and also two friends. This Thursday evening, Emmanuel Macron receives German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Elysee Palace for what appears to be a last opportunity for the two leaders to stage Franco-German political proximity. Indeed, the head of the German government will let go of the queens after 16 years in power. The president and the chancellor will make a statement at 7 p.m., before an interview followed by a working dinner, the Elysee said on Wednesday. On the menu, a studious set of international subjects, “first and foremost Afghanistan”, announced Steffen Seibert, spokesperson for Merkel. The Élysée mentioned in addition on Wednesday “Iran, Libya, Ukraine, Belarus” but also “the major European challenges in terms of defense, asylum and migration, and climate and digital transition”.

International on the menu, with Afghanistan as a main course

The two leaders also want to prepare together for the summit between the European Union and the Western Balkans, in Ljubljana, on October 6 – a date on which it is likely that Angela Merkel’s successor will not be appointed -, and the future French presidency of the European Union, in the first half of 2022. This last meeting is all the more crucial for Emmanuel Macron as it will coincide – and will necessarily mingle for him – with the electoral campaign in France and the election presidential election of April 10 and 24, for which he will be a candidate, except for a huge surprise. In the immediate future, the consequences of the Taliban victory in Kabul remain one of the most pressing issues for Europeans, and therefore for the Franco-German relationship. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen notably announced on Wednesday that a defense summit would be organized by Paris during its presidency of the EU, while the withdrawal from Afghanistan has revived the reflection on the autonomy of Europeans.

The end of a special relationship

Beyond these issues, Merkel’s invitation to Paris highlights one last time the personal and working relationship between Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel, which has evolved considerably since 2017. At the start, it is difficult to find much in common between a 67-year-old chancellor, brought up in the school of prudence, and a young president of 43 years who made boldness and movement into political markers. But over time, the two leaders have succeeded, according to many witnesses, in building a solid relationship of trust. The French president has long encountered German reluctance to increase EU spending. But faced with the Covid, the two leaders were able to strengthen their ties to conclude an alliance leading in May 2020 to the proposal of a European recovery plan of 750 billion euros, largely financed by pooled European loans. They then worked together to wrest a historic agreement on this plan.

Read also Angela Merkel: from Chirac to Macron, the ups and downs of the Franco-German couple

Emmanuel Macron has received in recent days at the Elysee the two favorites to succeed Angela Merkel in Berlin, the Social Democrat (SPD, center-left) Olaf Scholz and the Christian Democrat (CDU, center-right) Armin Laschet.

