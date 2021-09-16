Ford unveils restyled Fiesta

After four years in the career, it was time for the Fiesta to receive a restyling which focused on several points. Aesthetics, first, with the appearance of new rims, colors, but also a redesign of the front and rear shields. We always find the many levels of finish, bordering on overdose: Titanium X, Titanium Vignale, ST-Line, ST-Line X, Vignale, but also the grinds perched in height that are the Active and Active X. These the latter also benefit from the restyling and the new front bumper. Note also the small detail that is not one: the Ford logo is no longer on the end of the hood, but in the grille.







Inside, the big news is the appearance of more generous 12.3-inch 100% digital instrumentation, the display of which can be slightly personalized. The technological content is expanding with the appearance of matrix LED lights with anti-glare. The Fiesta also adopts the regulator with Stop & Go system which allows semi-automated driving, especially in traffic jams. Ford is also taking advantage of the restyling to integrate the latest version of the Sync 3 on-board system in the Fiesta.











On the engine side, the restyled Fiesta takes again the mechanics already present before. The three-cylinder Ecoboost 1.0 is available in 125 hp and 155 hp, each time with microhybridization. We must add the small entry-level 1.1 75 hp engine, but also, and it is still unheard of in the segment, the 1.0 Flexifuel 95 hp which allows you to run either on E85 or unleaded. Unfortunately, the automatic gearbox remains exclusive to the 125 hp engine: it is indeed not possible to take advantage of it on the 155 hp. Pity.

The Fiesta ST, it gains 30 Nm with a torque of 320 Nm and an unchanged power of 200 hp. Again, this is a special case in the category since it is both offered in 3 and 5 doors.