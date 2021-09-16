Formula 1 | Ferrari admits 20 horsepower deficit on Mercedes engine

A heavily upgraded Ferrari turbo hybrid V6 engine, delivering between 10 and 15 more horsepower, is expected to make its Formula 1 debut at the upcoming Turkish or US Grand Prix in October.

Boss Mattia Binotto told Monza that this is a fundamental technological and architectural change on the hybrid side for the Maranello team to best prepare the 2022 engine.

“We got confirmation at Monza that our Ferrari V6 was 20 horsepower short compared to the Mercedes in the McLarens,” Binotto explains.

“We lost most of the time on them in the last section before the Parabolica, with a similar loss on the start-finish straight. The lack of performance is also noticeable during a restart and when passing. “





“It wasn’t new to us,” he adds, “But we are working hard on an evolution of the engine that we want to bring to the circuits this year as soon as possible.”

Binotto has not confirmed the expected progress but 10 to 15 horses appear to be “a reasonable estimate of the gain”. The goal would be an introduction to Turkey, which is expected to take place after next weekend’s Russian GP.