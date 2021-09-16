Formula 1 | Official: Aston Martin F1 extends Vettel and Stroll

Aston Martin F1 has formalized one of Formula 1’s less well-kept secrets, as the British team have confirmed that Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll will drive under their colors again in 2022.

Despite rumors that have surfaced lately, Vettel has not decided to leave Formula 1 and has therefore activated the option for his second season with the team, after a year of observation.

The German signed a good performance, with a podium in Baku and another in Hungary, retired on the green carpet. His progress is constant after a difficult start, and he will obviously want to take part in the brand new technical project linked to the new single-seaters.

“I can’t wait to drive the new generation of Formula 1 cars” explained the quadruple world champion. “They look very different and the new technical regulations should give us cars that can run much tighter than recently.”

“More exciting races will be great for the drivers and the fans alike. The changes are so big that every team will start from scratch, and this is a great opportunity for us. I believe in the strength of our new team, in growing, and I’m already looking forward to 2022. “





Stroll, for his part, obviously benefits from the support of his father, owner of the team. Despite a difficult season for the Canadian, especially in qualifying, his renewal is logical.

“Next season I will start my sixth year in Formula 1, alongside my teammate Sebastian” said the former Williams F1 driver. “We started this campaign at Aston Martin F1 together and I look forward to continuing this adventure with him next year.”

“We didn’t achieve the goals we set for ourselves this year, but that only heightened our appetite and our drive to succeed next season. Now, with the prestige and support of Aston Martin, and the brilliant new partners that such a prestigious brand has attracted, we are well positioned to move forward in 2022. “