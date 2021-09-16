Formula 1 | Verstappen prefers to ‘get you off the track’ according to Hamilton

As Monza’s tension eased a bit, Lewis Hamilton criticized title rival Max Verstappen, saying the Red Bull driver would rather ‘kick you off the track’ than give up a spot.

The two championship protagonists collided at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday and it followed an incident in the first round as the two men positioned themselves to enter the Della Roggia chicane (turn 4), Hamilton passing over the curbs to avoid a collision.

“If you look at the start of the race, there was the same or a similar incident, when I tried to get around Max on the outside. We are both high level riders, well experienced and I know I can’t get past Max. I’m dodging so. “

“We saw him at Imola. He kicks you off the road. We saw him at turn four in Monza, he kicks you off the road. That’s what he prefers! While I, in anyway, I stepped aside to avoid contact and crossed the vibrators. “

“I was ahead in the first corner. I left enough room, a car’s width on the outside when entering the corner. We reached the same speed in the corner and I was ahead, in the 1st on the right as at the entrance to the 2nd on the left.

“In the end, he lost control going over the vibrator because he didn’t want to give in. And he bumped into me. I don’t feel guilty because I was hit by a car that was behind me. “

“There comes a time when you have to admit that you won’t go through the bend and you have to cut the chicane. Usually everyone did that during the Grand Prix. But not Max. I’m not sure why he is doing that. Do it.”