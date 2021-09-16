France falls from the podium in the FIFA rankings

What follows after this advertisement

The poor performance of the Blues in September has direct consequences. While the victory against Finland (2-0) in the 3rd match allowed the French to open the doors to 1st place in the group at the end of this qualifying phase for the 2022 World Cup, but the two draws previous ones have put it in the hard and instilled doubt.

Poor performances against Bosnia (1-1) and Ukraine (1-1) knocked France off the podium in the FIFA rankings. 3rd before this international break, the team of Didier Deschamps moved to 4th place, leaving the last step on the box to England. The Three Lions had not been on the podium for 9 years!





The English return to the podium for the first time since 2012

Unhappy finalists of the last Euro, the English continue their good comeback and take a small point ahead of France with 1,755 units against 1754. This could not last depending on the next international break. In the lead, however, there is no movement. Belgium still occupies the number one place with 1832 points, ahead of Brazil with 1811 points on the clock.

For the rest of the ranking, we find the reigning European champion, Italy in 5th place, just ahead of the South American champion, Argentina. After dropping three places last month, Portugal has moved up to 7th place, passing Spain, now 8th. This top 10 is completed by Mexico and Denmark, which made their entry there instead of the Netherlands.

The top 10 of the FIFA ranking: