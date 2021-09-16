France threatens to withdraw if Russian mercenaries from private group Wagner are deployed

A Rwandan peacekeeper alongside a private Russian security agent and a member of the presidential guard of Central African President Touadéra in Bangui, December 27, 2020 (ALEXIS HUGUET / AFP)

Officially, Wagner does not exist. The functioning of this private Russian company, its financing, everything is opaque. Wagner is several thousand paramilitaries, we don’t know how many. Originally, veterans of the Russian army or security services, today of all nationalities. Shadow soldiers, very well paid to form official armies but also to fight, and sometimes die, in conflicts in which Russia is involved, without always admitting it.

We see them for the first time in 2014 in eastern Ukraine, alongside Russian separatists, while Moscow denies any military involvement. We talk about them in Syria, in 2015, when Vladimir Putin supports Bashar al-Assad: they are involved in all the great symbolic battles like the takeover of Palmyra. Here again, the Kremlin pretends to know nothing.

Wagner would be piloted by an oligarch close to Vladimir Putin, Evgueni Prigojine. A billionaire from St. Petersburg with a gangster past, who made his fortune in luxury restaurants before branching out into mining, gas and oil in Africa and the Middle East. A sulphurous man who has also embarked on battles for digital influence: his Research Agency is a huge troll factory regularly accused of digital destabilization campaigns in the West, especially during the election of Donald Trump in the United States.

Since then, their field of action has expanded, particularly on the African continent, where Russia places its pawns: Sudan, Mozambique, Libya, the Central African Republic … Each time there are suspicions, testimonies, a few scandals but never official confirmation. Today, their lobbying targets Mali. Nothing has yet been signed, but the ruling junta is discussing a potential contract: 1,000 men from Wagner to train the army and ensure the protection of the leaders. Juicy: ten million dollars a month.





Mali-Russia: Bamako on the verge of signing a contract with a company of the Wagner group #Mali #Russiahttps://t.co/fGGGEAPHFX – Young Africa (@jeune_afrique) September 14, 2021

We now wish “diversify our relationships“, explains the Minister of Defense in Bamako. Understand: take our distance from the French presence.

And that does not really please the French authorities: there cannot be in the same place French soldiers and Russian mercenaries. it’s “incompatible” said the Elysee.

There are at least four reasons for this. The first: France still has 5,000 soldiers in the Sahel. Of course, it has started to reduce its system, but it intends to continue its counterterrorism operations and its support for the army. The second: the arrival of Russian mercenaries risks ruining all peace efforts … while Paris and the Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are trying to convince the junta to organize elections to make power to civilians.

Paris threatens Bamako with a military withdrawal in the event of an agreement with the Russian private military company Wagner https://t.co/fMjg1iSk1q via @@zonemilitaire – InfosDesMilis (@InfosDesMilis) September 16, 2021

Then, Paris knows all that France has to lose when Russia establishes itself in an African country. In early 2018, in the Central African Republic, the arrival of dozens of Russian “military advisers” was accompanied by a violent campaign of anti-French disinformation. Paris had ceased all military collaboration with Bangui. And finally, if the Russians land in Mali, the United States would stop everything, depriving France of crucial resources, especially since in the process certain European countries could also decide to disengage.

It won’t be so easy to leave Mali. Paris is active behind the scenes so that no mercenary of Wagner sets foot on Malian soil.