French Days: from Friday 24 to Monday 27 September, to follow on Les Numériques

Boulanger, Cdiscount, Fnac Darty, La Redoute, Rue du Commerce, Showroomprivé and all the shops, online or in person, which wish to do so, revive the commercial meeting of the French Days of autumn.

Return to normal after a health crisis linked to Covid-19 which has upset the world and our habits. The major commercial meetings at the end of the year are therefore regaining their rhythm. The French Days kick off the ball at the end of September, before Single Day on November 11, Black Friday on November 26 and, of course, the Christmas holidays.

At the initiative of the six major French e-commerce brands, Boulanger, Cdiscount, Fnac Darty, La Redoute, Rue du Commerce and Showroomprivé, the French Days d’Automne will take place over four days, from Friday September 24 at 7 a.m. to Monday September 27 at midnight. All merchant sites and physical stores are traditionally invited to follow suit.





The French Days were created three years ago in reaction to Black Friday and Amazon’s domination of this day, which has become a shopping week. French e-merchants wanted to offer a tricolor event by offering a response made in France to what has become the major unmissable commercial meeting before Christmas. To install the French Days in the landscape, it was even doubled with a variation at the end of September.

