Gabby’s mysterious disappearance after a trip with her boyfriend

A 22-year-old American woman, Gabrielle Petito, has disappeared after a trip with her companion, considered a “person of interest in this investigation”.

Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito’s family have not heard from her since last August. The 22-year-old American last called her loved ones while traveling with her boyfriend in US national parks. The two posted several images of their stay on social media. But Brian Laundrie, 23, returned home to Florida alone on 1er September. Gabby’s parents officially reported her disappearance to the police on September 11.

Josh Taylor, a police spokesperson, told reporters that police knocked on the front door of Brian Laundrie’s parents’ home last Saturday. Officers asked if they could meet the young man and his parents, but were told to contact their lawyer.





“We implore anyone, including Brian, to share information”

Gabby’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, explained that she received a very last message from her daughter on August 30, reports the “New York Post”. “There is no service in Yosemite,” she sent him. But according to the mother, it is not the girl who would have sent this SMS. “I don’t believe this message is coming from her,” she said. She added doubts, in particular because the van in which the couple were traveling was in Florida, where Brian Laundrie lives, on 1er September. “I can count,” she slipped. Yosemite Park is indeed in California, at the other end of the country. At the end of August, she was also supposed to be with her boyfriend in Wyoming to visit Grand Teton National Park before going to Yellowstone Park. “We implore anyone, including Brian, to share information with us on his whereabouts over the past few weeks,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a statement on Wednesday. “Brian’s lack of information is hampering this investigation,” he added.

The young man refuses to answer the investigators. An attitude defended by his lawyer: “In my experience, intimate partners are often the first person law enforcement agencies focus their attention on in cases like this and the warning that any statement made will be used against you is true whether or not my client has a connection to Madame Petito’s case. As such, on the advice of his lawyer, Mr. Laundrie does not comment on this issue ”.