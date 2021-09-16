Germany: young people on hunger strike in the face of “climate catastrophe”

Posted on Sep 15, 2021, 11:45 AM

For 75% of the world’s young people, the future is ‘scary’ and nearly 60% are ‘very’ or ‘extremely’ worried about climate change, according to a recent study by researchers at UK universities , American and Finnish *. And 45% of them say that their “eco-anxiety” manifests itself in the ability to understand their everyday life.

This “psychological distress” even pushed young Germans to starve for more than two weeks. “The climate crisis is killing people. We are on hunger strike for an unlimited period ”, proclaims in red letters a banner suspended from one of the tents set up on a green esplanade between the Chancellery and the Reichstag, in Berlin.

In the middle of the camp, six young activists, supervised by a support team, have stopped eating since the end of August. A radical measure to alert on “The climate catastrophe” in which humanity is struggling, one of them, Jacob Heinze, told AFP.

This hunger strike constitutes “The last resort in civil disobedience in the face of the extreme gravity of our situation”, explains the young man of 27 years with the long hair pulled up on the scalp, the drawn features, obviously tested by more than two weeks of fast. “We are sitting on a time bomb”, adds Hannah Lübbert, another 20-year-old activist who is part of the support team.

” Too late “

“If we don’t change the course of things quickly, it will be too late in a few years”, warns the young woman. Proof of this is the deadly floods that hit Germany in mid-July and which experts link directly to climate change.

Global warming will also cause its share of famines, according to them, hence the idea of ​​voluntarily depriving yourself of food. “Food security is not guaranteed. We are heading towards a war for the distribution of food, water and land ”, continues Jacob Heinze.

Aged 18 to 27, high school or college students, these young people from all over Germany believe they belong to “The last generation” who can still act. Then, they emphasize, based on scientific reports, the dramatic consequences of global warming will be irreversible.

” Not enough “

They want to be more radical than the civil disobedience movement Extinction Rebellion or Fridays for future, some of them have already carried out spectacular actions: they have climbed on buildings housing political parties or chained themselves in the street with d ‘others to block traffic. “But we have seen that these different forms of action have not resulted in the slightest change” at the political level, Judge Hannah Lübbert.

Gathered in a circle on the lawn, some of the hunger strikers sport emaciated faces. One of them, exhausted, breaks down in tears as young medical teams take turns every day to control blood pressure and weight.

The day after the interview with AFP, Jacob Heinze had to be taken to hospital after collapsing, according to activists. Others stay in tents where they spend their nights. On the 15th day of their movement, they decided to further radicalize their action by giving up the vitamin-based drinks they had so far absorbed.





“I move slowly, I think we are noticing the consequences and next week is going to be really disgusting and hard”, explains Henning Jeschke who posts videos on Twitter (below in German).

Hungerstreiks tag 16 Anhaltender steiler Gewichtsverlust.# hungerstreik2021 weil:

Das Klimaversagen wird unsere Wirtschaft zerstören. Es wird deinen Job, deine Familie und die Zukunft deiner Kinder zerstören. Lasst es die Herzen go Verantwortlichen erreichen. pic.twitter.com/tnxU3G1xDn – Henning Jeschke – im unbefristeten Hungerstreik (@hinschauHen) September 14, 2021

With less than two weeks of decisive legislative elections, these young people are demanding “A sincere and open discussion” on the climate with the three main candidates for the chancellery, the conservative Armin Laschet, the social democrat Olaf Scholz and the ecologist Annalena Baerbock.

A “citizens’ convention” now!

Their political parties have all placed environmental issues among their priorities. And the Greens, now in third position in the polls after having had the wind in their sails in the spring, want to make climate neutrality the priority of the next government.

But the promises of the candidates appear too timid in the eyes of the hunger strikers. For Jacob Heinze, none of the major parties are ready “To take the necessary measures to protect us, the young generation, from disaster” In progress.

So far, only the environmental candidate has contacted them by phone, they say. “But even with the Greens we will not meet the objectives we must meet in terms of climate”, according to Hannah Lübbert.

They also demand from the next German government that it set up a citizens ‘committee representing the entire spectrum of society and responsible for developing environmental protection measures – in the manner of the citizens’ convention which is adopted. is held in France despite results deemed disappointing by the participants. And they say they are ready to continue their strike to the end.

A school to respond to the emergency?

Meanwhile, in Paris, the “Académie du climat” financed by the town hall has just opened its doors in the 4e borough to train young people in environmental issues. Combining pedagogy and activism, this place dedicated to action in favor of ecological transition will train nearly 2,000 eco-delegates in middle and high schools, teach the public to sew rather than throw away, and will offer a meeting and meeting space. action to the multiple youth organizations that are stakeholders in the project.

* funded by the climate NGO Avaaz, interviewed 10,000 young people aged 16 to 25 from ten different countries, without telling them the subject of the study.