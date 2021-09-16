global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– China: more than a billion people vaccinated –

The Chinese government said Thursday that it had fully vaccinated more than a billion inhabitants against Covid-19, or more than 70% of its population.

– Cluster in the Kremlin –

Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed on Thursday that dozens of people around him are suffering from Covid-19. He had indicated Tuesday that he had to isolate himself, saying then to have been in contact in a “very close way” with only one of his collaborators, vaccinated but sick.

Mr. Putin, officially vaccinated since March with the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, declared that he would have to remain in isolation “several days” because of this outbreak.

The irruption of the Covid in its close entourage underlines the difficulties of Moscow to fight effectively against the epidemic, between a vaccination which slips and the very uncertain respect of the rules of distancing and the wearing of the mask.

– Vaccine compulsory for the UN Assembly –

All leaders and diplomats attending the UN General Assembly, from September 21 to 27 in New York, will be required to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19, under the rules in force in the city, an obligation that angered Moscow.





– France: 3,000 unvaccinated caregivers suspended –

In France, “some 3,000 suspensions” were served on health workers not vaccinated against Covid-19 after the entry into force on Wednesday of the vaccination obligation for these professionals, announced the Minister of Health Olivier Véran.

Mr. Véran also indicated that the epidemic situation in France “has improved considerably” and that if “this dynamic” continues, “we can begin to consider reducing certain measures”.

– Italy: towards a health pass to work –

The Italian government is preparing to generalize, from October 15, the obligation of the health pass in the workplace, in the public and private sectors, according to a project to be presented Thursday evening in the Council of Ministers.

According to the media, the absence of a health pass will be severely punished. A fine of 400 to 1,000 euros may be imposed, more in the event of infringement. After five days of unjustified absence due to the absence of a pass, “the employment relationship will be suspended as well as the salary”.

– More than 4.65 million dead –

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed at least 4,656,833 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to a report established Thursday at 10:00 GMT by AFP from official sources.

The United States is the country with the most deaths (666,618), ahead of Brazil (588,597), India (443,928), Mexico (269,913) and Peru (198,860), according to official figures.

The WHO estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the results of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.