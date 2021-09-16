Grégoire Lyonnet, his partner in Dance with the stars, pays him a touching tribute (PHOTO)

The actress Marthe Mercadier died at the age of 92. She had participated in the first season of Dance with the stars in 2011. Grégoire Lyonnet, his partner at the time, paid him a very touching tribute on Instagram.
Marthe Mercadier passed away at the age of 92, her family announced on Wednesday, September 15. The theater actress had participated in the first season of Dance with the stars, in 2011. The show will also pay tribute to him during his second premium, Friday, September 24. And despite her 82 years, she had still demonstrated all her fighting spirit and flexibility. “At first I thought to myself: ‘What am I doing here ?’ But 82 years old is the age when you can afford little whims, experiment “, she had confided in We are not in bed. Unfortunately, it was around this time that the first symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease appeared. “This was the trigger. I was taught the dance steps and I had a hard time remembering them“, had confided the mother of Véronique Néry. It is Grégoire Lyonnet, the companion of Alizée, who was his partner on stage. The duo had been eliminated at the end of the third week of competition.
“His joie de vivre and his experience in the performing arts are still useful to me today”
The dancer paid him a very touching tribute on Instagram. Maggy’s dad posted a photo of him and Marthe Mercadier at the time of the show and expressed his sadness upon learning of his passing.“It is with great sorrow and nostalgia that I have just learned of the disappearance of my very first partner in Dance with the stars season 1, 10 years ago. His joie de vivre and his experience in the performing arts are still useful to me today. Thank you Marthe for all your advice, rest in peace“, wrote the dancer on the social network. A message immediately greeted by the large family of the TF1 show. Jean-Marc Généreux commented on it with a tearful smiley, just like Emmanuelle Berne. “So many memories and a very nice tribute written here Grégoire”, said Vincent Cerutti. A publication that has greatly affected its subscribers. “Very few people have paid tribute to him … well done to you”, congratulated a pained devotee. “A very touching and beautiful message to say goodbye and pay tribute to this great actress”, moved another.
Vincent Cerutti also paid tribute to him
Vincent Cerutti, who had presented the first seasons of the program, had greeted the memory of the actress a little earlier in the day. “Sad to learn of Marthe Mercadier’s disappearance. I have so many memories of her courageous participation in DALS season 1. Protective, kind, luminous and talented in all your numerous plays and when I had the joy of meeting her. A tender thought to you Veronique who took care of your mom so well “, he wrote on his side.