Guardiola’s big anger against Mahrez and Grealish despite the card against Leipzig

Pep Guardiola won against Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish on Wednesday despite Manchester City’s large victory against Leipzig (6-3) in the Champions League.

Years go by but Pep Guardiola has lost none of his passion. Or rather his perfectionism. Despite Manchester City’s large victory against Leipzig (6-3), the Spanish manager lost his temper against his players Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish at the end of the match. The black eyes, posturing with the hands and words shouted a few meters from his interlocutors … The former FC Barcelona coach had things to make his two stars understand.

>> Subscribe to watch the Champions League with the RMC Sport + beIN Sports Sport pack

Mahrez and Grealish have yet scored during this offensive festival. But the technician did not appreciate their defensive placement, as he explained after the match.





“We talked at half-time about how we should do it (defend) and they didn’t, Guardiola explained at BT Sport. Arguments do happen. They are so good, they attract four players in building attacks behind midfielders where there aren’t many players, where the ball comes out. They are so quick when they attack from behind. It’s not easy to control that, but when you get that ball back, there are a lot of players in front of the ball and in the transition to make a pass or two behind you have a chance to attack. “

Grealish doesn’t mind

Asked about the muscular development he also received from Guardiola, Grealish trivialized this tactical exchange. “It was just a defensive job, I won’t come back to it too much because he might want the same tactics on the weekend,” smiles the former Aston Villa player, recruited for more than 100 million euros this been. That’s how the manager is, he always wants more defensively and offensively, and he’s obviously someone I’m going to listen to after everything he’s done in the game. He’s just giving out some useful information. . “