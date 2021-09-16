Hachette about to be swallowed by Editis

History could be rewritten backwards. While Hachette bought Vivendi Universal Publishing (VUP) in 2004, the opposite is about to happen. Vivendi should, following the buyout – announced Wednesday, September 15 – of Amber Capital’s shares in Lagardère and the takeover bid (takeover bid) subsequently launched on the group, to control Hachette Livre and all its subsidiaries at the international level.

This scenario had been feared for months by the employees of the French leader, also world number three in publishing. Neither union representatives nor the management of the two groups wanted to comment on this information. “It’s an integral nightmare”, ensures an observer, who plans, with this takeover by the parent company of Editis (the number two French in the sector), “Guaranteed dismantling”.

Such a hypothesis is mentioned in the background in Vivendi’s communication, which recalls the obligation to obtain “Authorization (…) of the European Commission ” to launch this takeover bid. However, the European competition authorities will be primarily concerned since “The combined market share in France of Hachette and Editis reached 71% in extracurricular activities, 63% in dictionaries or 54% in pocket books”, recalls the economist of culture, Françoise Benhamou. Not to mention tourism, where the two groups have a 50% market share, as well as education, for which each of the two has a market share of around 30% to 40%.





Already when Lagardère, supported by the investment company Wendel, had acquired VUP, the buyer had to sell entire sections to pass under the European fathom of competition and had, in fine, kept only 40% of the assets of its target (Larousse, Anaya, Dalloz, Dunod, Armand Colin, Chambers and Harrap’s). To satisfy Brussels, Vivendi will have to significantly reshape its publishing portfolio. Hachette, Hatier, Dunod, Didier or Larousse editions could be concerned. Unless Editis houses like Nathan, Le Robert or Bordas are targeted. Or even some of the distribution subsidiaries since each group has its own.

Concerns of the authors

The rumors around the future of Hachette and his passage under the thumb of Vivendi had taken on a new consistency since the shattering ousting of Arnaud Nourry in April 2020. A departure that the former CEO of Hachette was planning since he had opposed Arnaud Lagardère, an ally of Vivendi. “A merger with Editis makes no strategic sense”, then declared Mr. Nourry, adding: “Any idea of ​​dismantling is to be avoided. “

