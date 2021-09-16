Hazard left on the bench, Ancelotti explains himself!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Eleven of dreams: the selection of Dinor

Last night, the victory over Real Madrid on the lawn of Inter Milan (0-1) is to be credited to the coaching by Carlo Ancelotti, who brought in Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga, respectively scorer and decisive passer on the Madrid goal. In a post-match press conference, Ancelotti still had questions about his choices and in particular that of leaving Hazard on the bench, which could suggest an injury for the Belgian.

“Eden Hazard is fine”

The former PSG coach then replied: “Eden Hazard is fine. I thought about bringing him in in the second half, but Inter closed the game very well in the axis and I wanted to open the game from the sides , that’s why I opted for Rodrygo “. Hazard will therefore have to wait a while before also making his return to C1, perhaps the former Lille will have his chance against Sheriff Tiraspol on Tuesday, September 28 (9 p.m.).



