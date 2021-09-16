“He knows what he went through with me”

On the occasion of the release of her first book, Tatiana Silva gave an interview to the magazine Gala. The weather presenter notably spoke about her old relationship with Stromae.
Tatiana Silva confides with an open heart. On September 29, the TF1 weather presenter will release her first book entitled It all starts with you. A book in which she retraces her sometimes difficult life course. Orphaned by a mother at 16, the age at which she obtained her anticipated majority, the former Miss Belgium had to do odd jobs to be able to meet her needs. “Saleswoman, store manager. Nice jobs, but I didn’t like the masses. Without degrees it was the best I could reach while thinking that one day someone would give me my chance“, she confides in an interview with the magazine Gala.
Tatiana Silva was in a relationship with Stromae
In her book, Tatiana Silva also talks about her love life. For two years, the former candidate of Dance with the stars shared his life with Stromae. A relationship that she only agreed to approach very few times. “We have had a wonderful story. Stromae is a beautiful person and our exchanges have been incomparable“, she declared modestly in the columns of Paris Match in 2017. Interviewed by us only a few months earlier, the one who tried her hand at the profession of actress in Josephine, guardian angel had also refused to reveal if she was still in contact with her ex. “Joker!“she answered our question.
A relationship “official but very discreet“
If his relationship with Stromae has been public knowledge, Tatiana Silva has chosen not to quote the singer, who now shares his life with Coralie Barbier, in her book. “We had a relationship. Official, but very discreet. People know we’ve been together but neither he nor I talk about it. I know what I’ve been through with him, he knows what he’s been through with me. And his name doesn’t appear in the book, as it should!“, explains the young woman of 36 years, who takes care today to protect her sentimental life. The one who makes the rain and the good weather on the first channel does not intend to reveal if she is a heart to take or not.