Here is the situation in Afghanistan a month after the return of the Taliban

2:55 p.m., September 15, 2021

The situation on the spot. Since entering Kabul on August 15, the Taliban have taken full control of Afghanistan, notably in recent days conquering the small landlocked province of Panchir, in the northeast, which still resisted. Sign of a gradual return to normal, a first commercial plane from Pakistan landed in Kabul on Monday. The airport, the scene of a deadly attack at the end of August, has been rehabilitated, with the help of Qatar. Police officers are now helping the Taliban to secure its surroundings.

Everywhere else, the Taliban are enforcing their law: the UN has denounced the “door to door” carried out by their fighters to find members of the former government and soldiers or people who worked with foreign forces, who hide in the capital. Michelle Bachelet, High Commissioner for Human Rights, also reported threats and intimidation attempts against NGOs or UN employees. She was also concerned about the treatment of women and the increasingly violent repression of dissenting voices.

Taliban caciques in government. Last week, the Taliban unveiled part of their provisional government, whose composition does not reflect the openness promised for a month. It is neither “inclusive” nor “representative” of the ethnic and religious diversity of Afghanistan, notably the EU deplored. All of its members are in fact Taliban and almost all of them belong to the Pashtun ethnic group.

Mohammad Hassan Akhund, a close friend of Mullah Omar, who died in 2013, was appointed Prime Minister.

Mullah Baradar, co-founder of the Taliban and leader of negotiations in Qatar with the United States, shares the post of number 2 in the executive with Abdul Salam Hanafi, who had banned girls’ education under the first Taliban government at the end from the 1990s.

Sirajuddin Haqqani, for whom the FBI promised $ 5 million in exchange for any information leading to his arrest, becomes Minister of the Interior.

Mullah Yaqoub, son of Mullah Omar, has been appointed Minister of Defense.

A program still unclear. The Taliban’s supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, insisted that the government would have the task of upholding Sharia law. One of their first measures was to allow female students to return to university under certain conditions, notably the non-coeducation of classes. But at the same time, they violently repressed and then banned demonstrations organized in several major cities of the country, in which many women participated demanding they could continue to work.





On human rights, the press or even culture, the Taliban have made many reassuring statements, but the reality is darker. According to the Afghan channel TOLOnews, 153 local media, for example, have ceased their activity for a month. The vagueness finally persists on their economic program, while the country is already in an emergency.

A bloodless economy. “We will work on our natural resources to revitalize our economy, for our reconstruction, for our prosperity,” said the spokesman for the Taliban, without giving further details. Their current income, which comes mainly from criminal activities, is estimated by the UN to be between $ 300 million and over $ 1.5 billion per year. A drop in the face of the country’s needs.

It is still unclear at this stage how the Taliban will manage to raise funds to pay civil servants’ salaries and keep vital infrastructure in working order. According to the UN, in the absence of international support, almost the entire Afghan population (97%) is at risk of falling below the poverty line next year, compared to 72% today. The organization announced Monday that the international community will provide $ 1.2 billion to humanitarian organizations there.

Limited diplomatic relations. Another major challenge for the Taliban regime is the maintenance of international relations. “We are of course very concerned to ensure that humanitarian aid serves as a lever to obtain a real engagement of the Taliban in all the other aspects which concern the international community”, explained the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres. . The latter considered that it was “very important to discuss with the Taliban” so as not to “collectively punish the Afghan people”.

In France, Jean-Yves Le Drian said “wait for the Taliban to act,” judging that they would “need a little economic ventilation” and “international relations.” In the meantime, flights to evacuate the Foreign nationals from Kabul resumed Thursday and Friday. There are still “a few French people, very few,” Le Drian explained on Saturday.