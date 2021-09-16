Here it all begins: Khaled Alouach (Théo) arrested by the police and taken into custody! – News Series on TV

Known to play Theo Teyssier in the daily series Here it all begins on TF1, Khaled Alouach was arrested and taken into custody for possession of narcotics and carrying a prohibited weapon on Wednesday.

Fabien MALOT / ITC / TF1

According to information from Close, the young actor Khaled Alouach, whom the French public sees every day in Here everything begins, the popular soap opera of TF1, was arrested by the police and placed in police custody on Wednesday, September 15.





In the middle of the afternoon, while he was at the Gare de Lyon in Paris smoking a joint, police officers from the brigade of the Ile-de-France networks in civilian clothes carried out a search and found on him a bag of cannabis, brass knuckles and hunting knife.

The actor was then taken to the police station in the 12th arrondissement of Paris and taken into police custody for possession of narcotics and carrying a prohibited weapon. In France, the American fist is freely and legally sold, but the hunting knife requires a special permit.

Khaled Alouach is known to TF1 spectators for his character of Théo Teyssier, a graduate student of the Auguste Armand Institute who had drug problems, and son of the chef, professor and director of the Emmanuel Teyssier Institute (Benjamin Baroche) in Here it all starts since 2020.

The 23-year-old actor has also made a name for himself at the cinema in De tous mes strength by Chad Chenouga and A knife in the heart by Yann Gonzalez.

For the moment, no additional information has been revealed on this incident and it is not known if it will have an impact on the presence of Khaled Alouach in the daily soap opera of TF1.