Hideo Kojima: loneliness and video games sometimes go hand in hand, admits Death Stranding creator

The famous author of Metal Gear and Death Stranding, the illustrious Hideo Kojima, recently spoke about his vision of the video game and his latest game. Words that will speak to some people… and maybe not to d ‘others.

We no longer present Hideo Kojima, the man behind Metal Gear who is also the most followed video game personality in the world on social networks (and it’s the Guinness Book that says so). A true middle-class superstar, he recently gave an interview to the Japanese media Year Year : there is talk in particular of his vision of video games … and players.

Death Stranding, a game based on loneliness

He returned to Death Stranding, his famous game released in 2019 which has divided players so much by its unique and very particular concept. As a reminder, we play Sam Porter Bridges, a man who has to cross the United States alone to reconnect the different regions of a desolate world, in the grip of supernatural forces. An ode to travel but also to loneliness, which is one of its main themes.

This game is designed to create a strong sense of isolation. When the player thinks to himself “I went through all these problems to connect the world without being able to hug anyone, what is this thing?” They then find footprints, scale and scale marks. other traces in the game. Then, you realize that there are people like you and that you are indirectly connected to them.

Become the hero of another world

This is indeed the whole principle of Death Stranding: live an adventure, alone, without being able to interact frontally with the survivors.. Kojima therefore continued by emphasizing his vision of some of the players.





I think there is a certain type of games that people, who are alone, play. People who don’t feel like they are helping in this real world can become the protagonist of a make-believe world and can even connect with others. Death Stranding is a game that includes this kind of message. However, I think some people leave the game before they even get there because right off the bat, they do not understand its structure.

Remember that if you want to try the Death Stranding experience, his Director’s Cut will be released on PlayStation 5 very soon, on September 24, 2021.

Sources: Year Year / Dispatch