his ex Carlos Sotto Mayor talks about their big age difference

For 7 years, Carlos Sotto Mayor and Jean-Paul Belmondo have had a beautiful love story. The actress decided to open up about their relationship and their age difference.
Jean-Paul Belmondo died on September 6. France has lost a great actor and to pay him a last tribute, a ceremony was celebrated at the Invalides, broadcast live on television. Emmanuel Macron praised the career of the actor, while his grandchildren paid him a last tribute. Viewers were thus able to (re) discover the Belmondo clan. Over the course of his life, Jean-Paul Belmondo has dated the most beautiful women and his relationship with Carlos Sotto Mayor, 28 years younger, has caused a lot of talk. Questioned by our colleagues from Gala, the ex-companion of the actor explained why she was not present at the funeral of the star and she took the opportunity to discuss their relationship.
An atypical couple
“I was a kid, but he was so disarming, irresistible, he opened his arms wide and I threw myself into it. It was my first real serious relationship and probably the one that meant the most in my life. I learned a lot from him, if only French, which I spoke badly. The seven years that I spent by his side built the woman that I am today”, explained Carlos Sotto Mayor. At the time, the young woman had to face criticism from some people and the astonishment of those close to Jean-Paul Belmondo.
Carlos Sotto Mayor a “star hunter bimbo” ?
“Everyone was a bit curious, especially since I was a bit hippie, a bit rebellious, I was always a bit adventurous, with a great sense of freedom. I was almost the age of Paul who lived with us and who was lovely. Jean-Paul’s mom started to wonder what kind of bird I was. His father accepted me straight away (…) Some people took me for a bimbo star hunter. Today, it wouldn’t hurt me because I know who I am, I have enough perspective, but when you are 19, it can be heavy “, concluded Carlos Sotto Mayor. It is after 7 years of relationship that the couple decides to separate.