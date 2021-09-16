how to install several applications at once in Windows 10/11

In recent months, Microsoft has finalized the work on its winget package manager which is available in version 1.0 for Windows 10 and will be natively integrated into Windows 11. An ideal tool for simply installing applications, updating them and preparing a new machine. .

Linux enthusiasts have known this for a long time: the command line is a very efficient tool, more efficient than a graphical interface for certain tasks. To install VLC, it is indeed very simple to type:

sudo apt install vlc

Much more than going to the VLC site, looking for the download button, retrieving the file, checking that it is compliant, installing it and then cleaning up. To automate such tasks, mobile OS and Windows offer a “Store”, which most often has the defect of not being very open, due to the economic model of the platforms.





This, while the package managers of Linux distributions offer official repositories while allowing the user to add third-party repositories that they trust to access other tools if they wish. Ubuntu has even simplified the process to the extreme with its Personal Package Archives (PPA).

Finally a package manager in Windows!

An approach that Microsoft ended up adopting with winget. The publisher has long sought to offer a package manager. He has one for PowerShell or the NuGet modules for developers, but had never managed to find a winning approach for the mainstream applications of his system.

To the point that third-party solutions have developed, for individuals and businesses. Chocolatey is the perfect example, having become Windows’ unofficial package manager. But now there is a winget. Developed since last year, it has been available in version 1.0 since the end of May.

We can therefore use it routinely under Windows 10, it will be an integral part of Windows 11. The opportunity for us to see how to use it to prepare a new system or update it.

winget: basic commands