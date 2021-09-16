How to know the rate of fire of weapons in Warzone

Warzone has a wide variety of weapons in this Season 5, even more since the integration of Cold War. Knowing how each weapon works is essential in order to increase your chances of victory.

The Season 5 Reloaded Warzone has never been so rich in weapons, from SMGs to assault rifles to snipers and more, each weapon has a different grip. Knowing how each one shoots can save your life!

Knowing details like the rate or fire modes on your class weapons is important, but it becomes even more essential on ground weapons that are your only friends when you start a game.

To be a good Warzone player, you owe it to yourself to know everything about weapons. Not only the ones you play out of habit but also the ones you might pick up on your opponents to determine which ones look best on you.

The best way to find out the rate of fire of a weapon in Warzone is different depending on the game the weapon is from. Thus, even weapons like the MP5 can be very different depending on whether it comes from Cold war or from Modern Warfare, starting with its rate of fire.





Whether you are in the Gulag or have just landed in Warzone, indicators let you know what type of rate of fire your weapon has so you won’t be surprised during your first bursts.

The different shooting modes in Modern Warfare

Bullet by bullet: the weapon is semi-automatic;

Burst of 3 bullets;

Continuous bullets: the weapon is automatic.

Note that for some weapons it is possible to switch from semi-auto to automatic mode.

The different rates of fire in Cold War

For weapons in Cold War, the indications are slightly different, as they are determined by the shape of your reticle on the screen:

4 lines forming a cross: the weapon is automatic;

4 lines with a dot in the middle: the weapon fires in a burst;

3 features: the weapon is semi-automatic.

So you can now easily know how each weapon works at a glance whether it is on Cold War or Modern Warfare weapons.

It remains to discover in detail how the developers will have integrated these indicators into Vanguard. Since this year’s 2021 new CoD appears to be following in Modern Warfare’s footsteps, players shouldn’t be lost.