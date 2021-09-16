Idris Elba reprise his role in “Luther” for Netflix and the BBC

FR_tmdb
CINEMA – It’s official, the series Luther, huge success of Netflix and the BBC, will have a sequel. The streaming platform announced this Tuesday, September 14 on Twitter, adding in passing that the project, produced by the British channel, would take the form of a film whose script was entrusted to the creator of the program, Neil Cross.
To play the eponymous role of the series, which ended in 2019 after five seasons, fans will be delighted to know that Idris Elba has been confirmed to the cast. He will again lend his features to the famous inspector John Luther, and he will be well surrounded since Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings, Black panther) and Cynthia Erivo (Widows, Genius) will also be part of the distribution.
Andy Serkis is expected to play the big bad of the feature film, whose script has not been released. It is also unclear if a return of the character of Alice Morgan (played by Ruth Wilson) is planned in this sequel.
Idris Elba, awarded a Golden Globe for the role of the tortured policeman, had several times expressed his wish to see the series one day land on the big screen. “For all these years I have supported this idea of bringing ‘Luther’ back into a film. And that’s where we’re going: to the movies! I am impatient to make this happen ”, he declared in July 2020, at the end of the BAFTAs, to the magazine Variety.
He had therefore almost got it right since the feature film will not be released in cinemas but directly in streaming. No specific release date has yet been revealed. Not enough to spoil the news for Idris Elba who expressed his excitement after the announcement. “The last few seasons were more like little movies, and the movie will allow us to have more dramatic moments that will be more compressed and stronger than if they were distilled into small doses,” he told the site. ‘Entertainment Weekly.
