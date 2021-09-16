Idris Elba reprise his role in “Luther” for Netflix and the BBC

CINEMA – It’s official, the series Luther, huge success of Netflix and the BBC, will have a sequel. The streaming platform announced this Tuesday, September 14 on Twitter, adding in passing that the project, produced by the British channel, would take the form of a film whose script was entrusted to the creator of the program, Neil Cross.

To play the eponymous role of the series, which ended in 2019 after five seasons, fans will be delighted to know that Idris Elba has been confirmed to the cast. He will again lend his features to the famous inspector John Luther, and he will be well surrounded since Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings, Black panther) and Cynthia Erivo (Widows, Genius) will also be part of the distribution.

Andy Serkis is expected to play the big bad of the feature film, whose script has not been released. It is also unclear if a return of the character of Alice Morgan (played by Ruth Wilson) is planned in this sequel.