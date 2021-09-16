In China, collapse of real estate giant Evergrande threatens to derail the country’s economy

Protesters outside Evergrande’s headquarters in Shenzhen, southeast China, September 15, 2021. The Chinese real estate giant is at risk of going bankrupt. Its debt amounts to 260 billion euros. (NOEL CELIS / AFP)

In front of the headquarters of the Evergrande group in Shenzhen in southern China, Wednesday, September 15, protesters shout “give us our money back! “. They fear the bankruptcy of the country’s leading real estate developer. The group is crushed by debt amounting to almost 260 billion euros. A brutal bankruptcy that is somewhat reminiscent of the Lehman Brothers episode in the United States in 2008. Some are asking to be able to recover the money paid for their apartment, which will probably never be finished. All the sites are at a standstill, which represents more than a million and a half of undelivered housing. A woman testifies in tears on social networks, she claims the reimbursement of the sums put in an Evergrande investment fund. “We came here to ask the Evergrande group for a solution, she explains. We barely have the energy to continue now, every month we have to pay off our debts. “

We lost everything! We cannot survive. A protester on social networks

Hundreds of thousands of contractors are also waiting to be paid. “We are entrepreneurs and we are here to get our payment, we are owed about 37 million yuan in total“, says one of them during a demonstration. 37 million yuan, that’s almost 5 million euros. These business leaders are convinced that they will never be reimbursed if the group goes bankrupt.





It is the madness of grandeur that swept away the group, which has become a conglomerate. The first real estate developer in China, the group has diversified. He bought a football club Guangzhou FC, seven times champion of China but also amusement parks, factories, he started to produce mineral water or electric cars… Hazardous investments that have earned him wastes a lot of money. The president of Evergrande was once China’s top fortune with 200,000 employees. But that era is well over. The question now is who will pay off this abysmal debt: 260 billion euros, the equivalent of Portugal’s public debt.

Thus, all eyes are on the state. Letting Evergrande go bankrupt would be a signal to businesses that the recreation is over and that you have to pay off your debts, but that would be a major risk for the Chinese economy. “Evergrande is such an important real estate developer that it would have a very strong impact if anything were to happen to him”, underlines Dan Wang, chief economist of Hang Sen bank.

I believe there will be backing measures from the central government or even the central bank to bail out Evergrande. Dan Wang, Chief Economist of Hang Sen Bank to franceinfo

But according to her, “Concerning the real estate sector, the government’s strategy is not going to change. It has been tackling the debt of the real estate market since 2017, even this year, despite the pressure of the economic slowdown. If the real estate market were to collapsing this could cause a major risk to the financial system which is exactly what central authorities want to avoid.

It is difficult to see who, apart from the Chinese state, could save Evergrande since the cumulative debts of the four largest real estate developers in the country reach the staggering sum of 851 billion euros. China therefore has a real problem with this sector which has long been the locomotive of its economy and which today threatens to derail it for having had its eyes, undoubtedly much bigger than its stomach.