In Germany, “Hang the Greens” posters authorized by the courts

Carsten Koall via Getty Images The neo-Nazi group “der dritte Weg” (“the third way”) which put up anti-environmental posters, here during a demonstration on May 1, 2019.

The city of Zwickau, in Saxony, had however banned the poster campaign of the neo-Nazi group “The Third Way”, seeing it as an incitement to violence and murder. The posters simply call to “take the“ Grünen ”, that is to say, the greens, the environmentalists.

GERMANY – “Hang the Greens.” This is quite simply the slogan of a violently anti-environmental poster campaign by a neo-Nazi group which was authorized by the Chemnitz administrative court on Tuesday, September 14.

A decision of the town hall against which the small group seized the administrative court of Chemnitz. The latter partially agreed with him in the name of freedom of expression, as part of the electoral campaign before the legislative elections of September 26.

Environmentalists, targets of the far right

The court, however, attached its decision to the obligation for neo-Nazis to put up their posters more than 100 meters from those of environmentalists, in third place in the polls behind the Social Democrats and Christian Democrats.

According to German radio Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk (MDR), the city has announced that it wants to appeal this decision which it considers “wrong”. She judges the message of the neo-Nazi group “undemocratic and irresponsible”.

Environmentalists have become one of the favorite targets of the German far right, which accuses it in particular of wanting to increase the number of bans in the name of climate protection.

Some of the many “fake news” that targeted environmental candidate Annelena Baerbock during the campaign come in particular from this movement, which is very active in the east of the country.

