in Guadeloupe, confinement will be extended but “lightened” depending on the indicators

Containment in Guadeloupe, scheduled until Sunday to try to stop the spread of Covid-19 on the island, will be extended but lightened, announced on Wednesday September 15, the prefect, who did not give a timetable precise deconfinement, this dependent “The level of certain indicators”.

While the epidemic is on the decline on the island, certain indicators remain high, in particular the incidence rate, which still exceeds 200 per 100,000 inhabitants. The positivity rate, at 6.9%, is declining.

“The evolution of our braking measures will depend on thresholds”, explained the prefect Alexandre Rochatte, during a press conference.

The first phase of deconfinement – which corresponds in particular to an incidence rate of less than 200 per 100,000 inhabitants and a positivity rate of less than 10 – should be reached on Wednesday, according to the prefect.





The curfew will thus be pushed back to 8 p.m., against 7 p.m. currently, and travel will again be allowed within a limit of 10 kilometers (against 5 currently).

A still very low vaccination rate

“The beaches and rivers will be open in the morning and in the afternoon”, also announced the prefect. “From next week, on the voluntary basis of organizers or business leaders, certain activities may reopen provided they are subject to the health pass”, said Alexandre Rochatte.

The second phase, “Achievable at the beginning of October and which really corresponds to the start of deconfinement, will take place when the incidence rate drops below 75 per 100,000 inhabitants, a positivity rate of less than 5% and hospital pressure at 100% of the usual activity “, said the prefect.

The third phase, that of “Almost complete liberation from all activities”, is expected in mid-October. “The evolution of the reception of the school will be done at the same time as the phases of deconfinement”, specified the prefect.

In Guadeloupe, where 56 patients with Covid-19 died in hospital the past week, the vaccination rate remains very low: only 27% of the population over 18 years of age have received the two injections of the vaccine. As for adolescents aged 12 to 17, 14% have received a first injection.

