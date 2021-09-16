In Haiti, the Prime Minister at the center of a new political crisis

Another political crisis is emerging in Haiti. Prime Minister Ariel Henry is accused of being an accomplice in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. According to telephone reports, the night the president was killed, Henry spoke with the fugitive Félix Bado, the suspected mastermind of the crime.

The telecommunications company Digicel affirms that 2 calls between Ariel Henry and Félix Bado, one of the alleged masterminds of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, who is still on the run, did indeed take place at 4:03 am and 4:20 am on July 7, 2021, the night of President Moïse’s death in his private residence.

According to call tracking, Bado, a former state official, was near the President’s residence when he called Ariel Henry. The latter was at the Hotel Montana in Port au Prince.

The calls lasted 7 minutes. The content of the exchanges is unknown.

Since then, Acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry has been accused of complicity in the assassination of the late President Jovenel Moïse.

According to the Office of Citizen Protection, Avril Henry is a suspect in the assassination of the President. He must resign.

Bed-Ford Claude, in his role as commissioner of the interim government of Port-au-Prince, invited the Prime Minister to the civil court to speak on this case. Ariel Henry did not show up.

On September 13, during a cabinet meeting chaired by Ariel Henry, Bed-Ford Claude was dismissed for serious administrative misconduct. The Minister of Justice, Rockefellar Vincent and Renald Lubérice, Secretary General of the Council of Ministers are also thanked. The Prime Minister has already replaced Bed-Ford Claude.

The next day, while no longer in post, Bed-Ford Claude issued a departure ban against Ariel Henry. A ban addressed to the director of immigration and emigration in Haiti, Joseph Cianciulli, Bed-Ford Claude prohibits the Prime Minister from leaving the country.

Ariel Henry refuses any comment

For his part, Ariel Henry focuses on a historic agreement signed on September 11, 2021 between the provisional government and several Haitian political parties for the organization of the management of the country before the establishment of the elections scheduled for the end of 2022.

For now, Ariel Henry enjoys the support of members of the opposition who signed this agreement.

These calls do not constitute an accusation. As long as there is not an official version confirmed by the judicial authority, it is about words. Rosemond Pradel, general secretary of the Fusion group in an interview with Télé Métropole.

Only Ariel Henry and the fugitive Félix Bado know the nature of telephone exchanges. Bed-Ford Claude, the former acting government commissioner of Port-au-Prince, has already transferred his report and telephone records from operator Digicel to the office of Judge Garry Orélien, responsible for investigating the case relating to the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.