In Illiers-Combray, Macron defends his balance sheet on heritage

The house had not known such an important guest since François Mitterrand, who came to soak up the atmosphere of the place with Robert Badinter in 1988. Wednesday September 15, Emmanuel Macron went to Illiers-Combray (Eure-et -Loir) to visit Aunt Léonie’s House, where Marcel Proust spent part of his vacation when he was a child. A trip intended to highlight the European Heritage Days, scheduled for September 18 and 19, but also to defend the Head of State’s record in terms of preserving “old stones”.

“French heritage is our roots, where we come from, roots which oblige us and which we must maintain”, pleaded Mr. Macron during his trip, where he was accompanied by the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, and Stéphane Bern, his “Mr. Heritage”, owner of a castle a few kilometers away. “When we talk about heritage, we never just talk about stones. We talk about places, imaginaries (…), of what France is very deeply: an identity that has not finished being told ”, added the President of the Republic.





Since the start of his mandate, Emmanuel Macron has made the preservation of the 45,000 sites protected as historical monuments one of the priorities of his cultural action. In September 2017, he had created the Heritage Mission, whose chairmanship was entrusted to the host of TF1. In four years, the organization has mobilized 131 million euros, which has made it possible to finance the restoration of 627 monuments. The largest part of the funds – 72 million euros – were provided by the Française des jeux, which has been offering scratch cards and draws every year since 2018. Loto dedicated to heritage, part of the proceeds of which goes to Mr. Bern’s Mission.

“A leverage role”

Selected this year by the Heritage Mission, alongside 99 other monuments, the House of aunt Léonie, which inspired Marcel Proust to take part inTO the search for lost time, has thus obtained aid of 400,000 euros, which will make it possible to complete the overall budget for the renovation work it needs, estimated at 1.2 million euros. “We have a leverage role. When the Heritage Mission decides to help a monument, the regional council, the departmental council, the municipality often come to supplement the financing, which makes it possible to close the budgets “, explains Stéphane Bern.

