In isolation, Putin announces “dozens” of Covid-19 cases in his entourage

“In my entourage (…) it is not one, not two, but several dozen people who have fallen ill with the coronavirus”, he said, during a videoconference meeting at the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which is holding a summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Mr Putin added that he would have to remain in solitary confinement again “several days”.

He revealed on Tuesday that he had to isolate himself and cancel his participation in several summits after being in contact with a collaborator sick with Covid-19, saying he was counting on the Russian vaccine Sputnik V to escape the disease.





This announcement comes as the master of the Kremlin only recently resumed events in public.

Until a few weeks ago, the overwhelming majority of his engagements were made by video and the few people who could meet him had to undergo a period of isolation.

Russia is one of the states in the world where the epidemic has claimed the most lives, and vaccination, amid mistrust of the authorities, is lagging behind. The country has been particularly bereaved by the Delta variant, which has been wreaking havoc since June.

According to the statistics agency Rosstat, some 350,000 Russians had died of Covid-19 by the end of July 2021. According to a count from the Gogov site, only 27.5% of Russians had been fully vaccinated to date.