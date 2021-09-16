In the Alpes-Maritimes, the health pass is no longer in force in certain shopping centers: we take stock

Several shopping centers in the Alpes-Maritimes have announced the end of the health pass. Its implementation is however in force until September 15 inclusive according to the prefectural decree.

Legal vagueness and advance rulings. Several shopping centers in the Alpes-Maritimes, including Cap 3000 and the three Carrefour de Nice and Antibes concerned, have put an end to the obligation of the sanitary pass. A measure that comes 24 hours before the end of the prefectural decree.

In force since August 13 for six shopping centers in the department, it requires the presentation of the health pass until September 15 inclusive, for establishments over 20,000 m2. This Wednesday morning, the prefect, Bernard Gonzalez, has still not taken a position on the subject.

A legal vagueness

An abolition which, at first glance, seems to respect the instructions given by the government. The Elysée indicated a fortnight ago that “if for seven consecutive days the incidence rate will be less than 200 per 100,000 people and decreasing, a prefectural decree will put an end to the application of the health pass in large shopping centers.“

The incidence rate is currently 162 per 100,000 inhabitants in the Alpes-Maritimes.

However, seized by 34 individuals, the Council of State had ruled on Monday, September 13 on its retention in the Alpes-Maritimes. The summary judge considered that “this obligation pursues a public health objective “ and “there are many shops nearby where people without a health pass can get the same basic goods and services “, specifies the Council of State.

The Géant Casino de Mandelieu does not require a health pass. The justice has indeed finally decided to cancel this obligation, on September 8 in this establishment, at the request of the manager of the shopping center. The court had estimated “that the emergency condition“, compulsory condition to seize the judge of summary proceedings,”was fulfilled, having regard to the financial, commercial and contractual damages of the applicant company. ”





A single shopping center maintains the sanitary pass

At Auchan La Trinité in Nice, we made the choice to wait for an officialization of the prefecture of the Alpes-Maritimes. The health pass is therefore maintained this Wednesday, September 15.

Currently, more than 80% of the population of the Alpes-Maritimes has received at least a first dose of vaccine.

As the incidence rate is also below the threshold desired by the government of less than 200 per 100,000 inhabitants, the prefectural decree may not be renewed.

The health pass is nevertheless maintained on September 15 for the catering services of the six shopping centers affected so far by this measure.

In the Var, the verdict is in

As of Friday, September 17, 2021 at midnight, the following three health measures are lifted in the Var department:

The obligation to present a health pass at the entrance of 6 Var shopping centers of more than 20,000 m²

The ban on consuming alcohol on public roads

The obligation to wear a mask in the 58 towns along the coast, the Pays de Fayence and the Gapeau valley.

1⃣ # COVID19 | From September 17, 3 health measures are lifted in the #Var :

➡the sanitary pass in shopping centers of more than 20,000 m²

➡the ban on alcohol consumption on public roads

➡the obligation to wear a mask in 58 municipalities

➕infos⤵️ pic.twitter.com/SrCrIMhAzL – Prefect of Var (@ Prefet83) September 15, 2021

Until October 4, 2021 inclusive, the obligation to wear a mask for anyone over 11 years old is maintained in all the municipalities of the department, in outdoor spaces open to the public, when high densities are observed. population and in all establishments open to the public subject to the health pass.