In the Sahel, the redeployment of the French anti-jihadist fight to the test of Afghanistan

This is the paradox of the announced “end” of the “Barkhane” operation in the Sahel. Barely started, the redeployment of French forces in Mali and in neighboring countries has been overtaken in recent days by the blast of events in Afghanistan. The decision taken by Emmanuel Macron in June indeed comes in an environment of the most uncertain, at the risk of appearing out of time if the local jihadist movements were to be boosted by the victory of the Taliban in Kabul.

Thursday evening September 16, the question was to be on the menu for a working dinner in Paris between the French President and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The two leaders were to take stock of the situation in Afghanistan and also talk about Mali and the Sahel, even if the Germans are only engaged at least in the Sahel, mainly for military training. “Elements of reinsurance have been passed on to Berlin as well as to all our European partners, assured a source at the Elysee Palace, as a prelude to the meeting. The differences between the two situations are understood. “ “The lesson to be learned from Afghanistan is not to withdraw from Mali”, de facto a German official, as if to cut short the debates that the Afghan crisis and its impact may raise, in a country in the midst of an electoral campaign before the legislative elections of September 26.





To prevent doubt from settling in, the French leaders nevertheless had to sharpen their arguments. In essence, the fate of Mali would not be comparable to that of Afghanistan, even if Sahelian jihadists were able to rejoice in the victory of the Taliban. If Operation Barkhane should eventually disappear, the French are not talking about a withdrawal, total or final. This “redeployment” was prepared upstream, it is also assured in Paris, and relies as much as possible on the rise of various partners: the G5 Sahel countries, the United Nations mission for the stabilization of the Mali (Minusma) and the alliance of special forces provided by different European countries, the “Takuba” mission. But the strength of this succession raises persistent questions.

A lasting threat

While the strategies of state building shattered in Afghanistan, Paris also assures that it has never sought to rebuild the Malian state – further weakened by a recent coup d’état. And the French soldiers are concentrating only on the fight against terrorism. Despite significant successes on the ground, as the announcement has just proved, on the night of Wednesday to Thursday by Emmanuel Macron, from the death of a head of the Islamic State organization in the Great Sahara (EIGS), the jihadist threat is lasting. “It will be necessary to maintain a robust system in the region”, they say at the Elysee.

