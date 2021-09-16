In the turmoil, the Haitian Prime Minister changes Minister of Justice

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry appointed a new Minister of Justice on the evening of Wednesday September 15 after having, the day before, dismissed the prosecutor who requested his indictment as part of the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, killed the July 7. Liszt Quitel is appointed interim Minister of Justice and Public Security, indicates the special issue of the official newspaper Le Moniteur, dated September 15. Since July 20, he has already occupied the Interior portfolio. This appointment comes as confusion reigns in Haiti more than two months after the murder of the Head of State in his private residence, in the middle of the night, by an armed commando.

Tuesday morning, the government commissioner (equivalent of the prosecutor) of Port-au-Prince asked the judge in charge of investigating the case to indict Ariel Henry. Me Bed-Fort Claude had previously written, Friday, to the head of government to invite him to come voluntarily to the prosecution to explain the content of the phone calls he would have had with one of the main suspects of the murder . Former executive of the anti-corruption unit, dependent on the Ministry of Justice, Joseph Félix Badio would have been geolocated in the district where the private residence of Jovenel Moïse is located during calls made to Ariel Henry at 04:03 then 04:20 at night of the attack.

Saturday, the Prime Minister then denounced the approach of the prosecutor, calling it a diversion. The investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse having been attributed to an examining magistrate, the prosecutor can no longer legally intervene in the case and it is on this ground that Ariel Henry sacked Me Claude on Tuesday evening. The dismissal on Wednesday of Justice Minister Rockefeller Vincent comes as the Prime Minister, in the hot seat, has received the support of the international community, which has long remained silent in the face of this political crisis.