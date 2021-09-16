Income taxes: the almost symbolic sum paid by Airbnb in France



Airbnb pays a derisory tax in France (illustration). (PIXABAY / Reisefreiheit_eu)

Airbnb only paid a little more than 200,000 euros in income tax in France in 2020. A derisory sum given the turnover that the platform achieves in the country. But rent commissions are declared in Ireland. A legal device.

Airbnb continues to pay very little tax in France. The subsidiary of the American platform paid 204,662 euros in 2020 for income tax, reports BFM Business. This is an increase of 6% compared to the previous year. Airbnb France then paid 193,398 euros.

Airbnb France’s turnover reached 16.02 million euros in 2020, according to the accounts published by the firm. The net result fell from 457,765 euros in 2019 to 546,791 euros in 2020.





Airbnb Ireland recovers commission on rentals



These sums seem ridiculous compared to the real turnover achieved on French soil with Paris, which is notably in the Top 10 of the most requested cities. Airbnb France is in fact only considered as an intermediary that provides “Promotion and marketing services to promote the Airbnb platform in France”, can we read in the accounts of the company. It is to Airbnb Ireland that the commissions on the rents and services paid on our soil come back, emphasizes BFM Business.

In 2020, Airbnb achieved $ 3.6 billion in sales worldwide. The company did not pay any taxes that year due to the health crisis, but a year earlier it paid 260 million euros in taxes and duties.

“We respect the tax rules”



The system set up by the firm in France is legal. “We respect the tax rules and pay all taxes due in the countries where we operate. Airbnb’s French office provides marketing services, and pays all applicable taxes, including VAT. Airbnb also pays the French tax on digital services », is justified by Airbnb to BFM Business.