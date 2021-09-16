Increase in inflation -Automatic increase in the minimum wage on October 1

Credits: © Jérôme Rommé – Fotolia.com The minimum wage will increase by around € 34 gross per month on 1er October 2021 due to higher inflation. The household consumer price index (excluding tobacco) increased by 2.2% in August compared to November 2020, according to figures published on September 15, 2021 by INSEE. Currently at € 1,554.58 (gross monthly), the minimum wage will be raised to around € 1,589 euros. The gross hourly minimum wage will drop from € 10.25 to € 10.48.

The Labor Code provides for an automatic revaluation of the minimum wage during the year when the consumer price index increases by more than 2%compared to the index taken into account when establishing the last minimum wage amount. It is then automatically increased in the same proportions.





Published on September 15, 2021 by the National Institute for Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE), the household consumer price index (excluding tobacco) increased by 2.19% in August compared to November 2020, the reference month for establishing the minimum wage. In addition, INSEE confirms an increase in 1.9% inflation over one year, in August.

Since 1er January 2021, the amount of the gross hourly minimum wage is € 10.25, that is € 1,554.58 gross monthly on the basis of the legal working time of 35 hours per week.

After automatic adjustment of the minimum wage, it will be increased to approximately € 1,589 gross monthly, and the gross hourly minimum wage at around € 10.48.