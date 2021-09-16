Infirmary: Mbappé hit in the left foot (L’É)

Dirty evening for Kylian Mbappé, victim of several blows and released shortly after half-time visibly suffering from his left foot, the PSG striker will be closely watched before Lyon’s reception in Ligue 1 on Sunday evening (9 p.m.).

The physical annoyances accumulate for Kylian Mbappé. Recently hit in the calf with the Blues, the PSG striker previously decisive passer for Herrera was forced to leave the field in the 50e minute in Bruges (1-1) this Wednesday evening in the Champions League. While Mauricio Pochettino spoke more of an ankle injury in the evening, The team revealed that the Bondynois would have been hit in the left foot instead.





To be more precise, the 22-year-old would have been forced to give up his place after ” a big shock to the front of his left foot “. An area already affected earlier in the evening and a scenario it seems confirmed by the images of Mbappé’s auscultation on the bench. It now remains to observe the evolution of this potential injury in view of the coming weeks promising to be busy.

Asked about this at a post-match press conference, Pochettino did not yet know exactly what one of his executives was suffering from or the time needed for a potential recovery linked to it. “We will see tomorrow or the day after to make a more precise diagnosis concerning him. “Paris is just entering a pivotal period of its season, and will continue this Sunday with the reception of Lyon in Ligue 1 (9pm).